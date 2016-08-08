This Woman Wrote A Perfect Song About How Awful People Are At Restaurants

Brooker, a 26-year-old from Orange County in California, told BuzzFeed News that the song was inspired by her job as a restaurant server.

"I work in an area where there are a lot of wealthy white people, and the dialect and mannerisms are very 'Valley girl.' The accent definitely rubbed off on me when I moved here too," she said. "One day I had an idea to poke fun at the way the accent sounds when the girls in my area ask me for things, since I experience a lot of the same questions every day. The thing I get asked the most, by everyone, is 'Can I get a box?'"