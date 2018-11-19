Young People Whose Lives Were Turned Upside Down By Wildfires In Greece Have Sent Heartbreaking Messages Of Support To California

A group of young activists from Greece whose communities were devastated by wildfires has shared a series of images in support of people in California.

The group is from Mati, where fires claimed the lives of 99 people in the village and the surrounding area in July. The Camp fire in Northern California has killed at least 80 people, with 993 people missing.

"To the victims and the survivors of the California fires, we the young people of Greece, stand with you during this time of sadness and loss," they told BuzzFeed News in a message for the victims in California. "We understand your pain from our own deadly wildfires this summer. Take peace and hope from those who labor as heroes to help you. And know that our hearts are one with yours.”