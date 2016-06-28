Airport Arrivals In Rio Are Being Greeted With A Sign Saying "Welcome To Hell"

The message continues to fuel fears for public safety ahead of the Rio Olympics in August.

Seen at the airport in Rio today: First responders welcome toutists. A sign of what's to come during the Olympics?

Members of Brazil's emergency services are welcoming airport passengers to Rio De Janeiro with a sign warning of the country's struggling first response teams.

The photo is being shared across social platforms as a symbol of the growing doubt over whether Brazil will be ready to host the Olympics.

Outside the airport, another sign welcomes new visitors to the country, along with another warning, "we don't have any hospitals."

The airport greeting was part of a wider protest by members of Rio's police force. Last Monday, hundreds of officers gathered to demonstrate against late payment of their wages.

According to Marcelo Mata, director of the Association of Military Firefighters in Rio de Janeiro (ABMERJ), police received the last installment of their May salary on Monday. June salaries have yet to be entered into payroll.

“The police have clearly been hunted by the corresponding powers in the criminal element. We don’t have bulletproof vests for the entire force, and we don’t have adequate weapons, while [criminals] use assault rifles,” Mata said to BuzzFeed News.

One of the cases that instigated the police protest was the death Friday night of Fire Department Sergeant Antonio Marcos. According to ABMERJ, Marcos was headed to a freelance job when he was stopped at a fake police traffic stop on Brazilian Highway 101, in São Gonçalo.