Miss Iceland Quit A Pageant Because Organizers Said She Was Too Fat To Win

I decided to leave. I've been Miss World Iceland, placed 14th after judging interview in Miss World, I won another pageant (Miss EM) and with all my qualities and good experience I come with my passion and hard work to your pageant. 4 days before stage they tell me that I'm too fat for you. Actually if anyone tells me that I'm too fat or whatever, they just don't deserve me. And that's why I left. Miss Grand International doesn't deserve my face, body, personality or heart.

I truly hope that the organisation opens their eyes because the year is 2016 and if you are gonna hold an international pageant you have to be able to see international beauty.