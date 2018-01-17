Asian People Are Not Impressed With Their Matches On Google's Museum Selfie Feature
A spokesperson for Google told BuzzFeed News they are always working to ensure their app includes as many different pieces of art as possible.
Last week, people discovered the Google Arts and Culture app's "Is Your Portrait In A Museum?" selfie function.
The app will match your selfies with a piece of art from museums around the world. The function has been about for a while but really caught on recently.
However, a number of Asian people who have used the app have expressed their disappointment with it.
Some people have complained that the app lacks a variety of Asian art.
And thus Asian faces are being matched to a limited number of non-diverse options, i.e., a lot of geishas and not much else.
This isn't the first time facial recognition apps have had issues with nonwhite users. When Snapchat's filters were launched, people said they appeared to lighten skin, while Russian app FaceApp briefly featured black and yellowface filters.
