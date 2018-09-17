Asia Argento Is Threatening Legal Action Against Rose McGowan

Actor Asia Argento, who is currently facing allegations of sexual assault against a minor, tweeted at Rose McGowan Monday demanding she retract and apologize for a statement she made about the accusations or face legal action.

In August, the New York Times reported that Argento had settled a lawsuit in 2017 with actor Jimmy Bennett, in which he claimed she had sexually assaulted him in a California hotel room in 2013.

At the time, Bennett was 17 and Argento was 37. Argento maintains that Bennett blackmailed her and her former partner, Anthony Bourdain, who helped pay a $380,000 legal settlement.

Prior to their apparent falling out, Argento and McGowan had been leading figures in the #MeToo movement, after both spoke out against Harvey Weinstein.