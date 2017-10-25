An Artist Has Been Accused Of Plagiarizing Japanese Artists And Using Others' Work Without Credit

The 29-year-old artist has been regularly accused of plagiarism and blocked the reporter of this article on Twitter after she was contacted for comment.

Jeanette Hayes is a 29-year-old New York based artist. Her work focuses on internet and pop culture, often blending the two with classic art styles.

Jeanette Hayes is a 29-year-old New York based artist. Her work focuses on internet and pop culture, often blending the two with classic art styles.

Interviews from earlier this year list Hayes' age as 28. An official records search, however, shows her year of birth is 1987, making her 29.

no you fucking dont @jeanettehayes you literally stole this from Suehiro Maruo like all the other shit you steal fr… https://t.co/mZsKI9GgLx

Hayes joked back that she was behind the album cover and people got mad. A tweet with a screenshot of her response has been retweeted 4,000 times.

no you fucking dont @jeanettehayes you literally stole this from Suehiro Maruo like all the other shit you steal fr… https://t.co/mZsKI9GgLx

@adamjk hey Adam - There was no involvement with @jeanettehayes for the little dark age art. The image was legally licensed from Maruo.

MGMT quickly took to Twitter to clarify that the album art had been licensed from Maruo. The reason this whole controversy even happened, however, is because Hayes has been accused of copying from Maruo in the past.

The wasn't the first time @kazuwabe tweeted about the similarities between Hayes' and Maruo's work. He brought up the issue a month prior, in September.

"But unlike her Pokemon or Sailor Moon mash-ups," he said, "her use of Maruo's images are simply plagiarism and need to be called out as such."

Hey @jeanettehayes can you explain the "similarities" between your art and this piece by @shintarokago ? by similar… https://t.co/vZFQdjE9ia

His tweet was only one of a number of tweets from different users alleging that Hayes was copying work from various Japanese artists and repurposing it as her own.

This was only one in a number of tweets from different users alleging that Hayes was copying work from various Japanese artists and repurposing it as her own.

Kago told BuzzFeed News that he is regularly reached out to by other people to obtain permission to use his art, but has never been contacted by Hayes. "I looked up Jeanette Hayes on my e-mail, Twitter DM, and Facebook Messenger, but none of them matched; so I never had a conversation with her," he said. "In regards to the incident, I haven’t heard anything from her as of now."

Hayes has since deleted this Instagram post.