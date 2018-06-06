A Man Stole The Clothes Of A Far-Right German Politician And People Are Really Enjoying The Photo
The picture has caused a debate among German media over whether it's OK to share the photo.
Last week, Alexander Gauland, one of the leaders of the German far-right party AfD, was reportedly bathing in a lake near Potsdam when a man shouting "for Nazis, there is no bathing place" stole his clothes.
This happened last week, but the news of the incident only spread on Tuesday. The image of Gauland walking away from the alleged crime scene wearing only his trunks with a police escort proved unsurprisingly popular.
ADVERTISEMENT
And yeah, there are a lot of jokes like this being made.
However, the photo has also provoked a debate in German media overwhether it is OK to laugh at a far-right politician who's had his clothes stolen. Bild, the country's biggest paper, refused to print the image.
The spread of the photo comes days after Gauland said the Nazi era was merely a "bird shit" in thousands of years of "successful" German history, during a meeting of his party's youth organisation.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.