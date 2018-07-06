People Love That This Soccer Player Tracked Down The Guy Who Asked For His Shirt
"I have never felt like this before."
Simon Mignolet is a 30-year-old goalkeeper who plays for Liverpool and the Belgian national soccer team.
This week — before his team's World Cup match against Japan — Mignolet noticed a sign in the crowd, asking him for his shirt. Following the game, he tweeted a picture of the sign and its owner, asking for help.
And Twitter got to work. (Some people were a little less helpful than others.)
ADVERTISEMENT
But eventually, they found the man behind the sign.
Turns out his name is Arsen Altybaev, a 21-year-old from Kyrgyzstan who told BuzzFeed News that he is a huge fan of Mignolet and his playing style.
Mignolet and Altybaev met up in Kazan, Russia, where Belgium is due to play Brazil on Friday.
When Mignolet tweeted about the meeting, people were super happy!
ADVERTISEMENT
Altybaev said that meeting his hero was indescribable.
"I have never felt like this before," he said.
He also shared a video of their meeting to his Instagram.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Mignolet for comment, (and maybe also for a shirt, like everyone else in his mentions).
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.