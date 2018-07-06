People Love That This Soccer Player Tracked Down The Guy Who Asked For His Shirt

BuzzFeed News

"I have never felt like this before."

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on July 6, 2018, at 8:49 a.m. ET

Simon Mignolet is a 30-year-old goalkeeper who plays for Liverpool and the Belgian national soccer team.

This week — before his team's World Cup match against Japan — Mignolet noticed a sign in the crowd, asking him for his shirt. Following the game, he tweeted a picture of the sign and its owner, asking for help.

I need your help Twitter, can we find this guy? #BELJPN
Simon Mignolet @SMignolet

I need your help Twitter, can we find this guy? #BELJPN

And Twitter got to work. (Some people were a little less helpful than others.)

@SMignolet I mean it wasn't me but I still want your shirt
Paddy @AnfieldPyro

@SMignolet I mean it wasn’t me but I still want your shirt

@SM19i @SMignolet it was me
🇧🇷elliot @Coutinhhooo

@SM19i @SMignolet it was me

But eventually, they found the man behind the sign.

@SMignolet Dear @SMignolet . My name is Arsen, I am the guy, that u were looking for) came from Kyrgyzstan to see u, my Idol!
Arsen Altybaev @AltybaevArsen

@SMignolet Dear @SMignolet . My name is Arsen, I am the guy, that u were looking for) came from Kyrgyzstan to see u, my Idol! https://t.co/cxY04k2Out

Turns out his name is Arsen Altybaev, a 21-year-old from Kyrgyzstan who told BuzzFeed News that he is a huge fan of Mignolet and his playing style.

"I'm a huge fan of Liverpool, so I was super astonished," he said.

Mignolet and Altybaev met up in Kazan, Russia, where Belgium is due to play Brazil on Friday.

Twitter, we found him. Meet Arsen. Travelled from Kyrgyzstan to Russia. And yes, he got my shirt. How I love social media❤ thanks all!!! #YNWA #Worldcup
Simon Mignolet @SMignolet

Twitter, we found him. Meet Arsen. Travelled from Kyrgyzstan to Russia. And yes, he got my shirt. How I love social media❤ thanks all!!! #YNWA #Worldcup https://t.co/CbLcmasuYq

When Mignolet tweeted about the meeting, people were super happy!

@SMignolet Legend on Twitter, well done Simon
WinterBaby79 🏆 @ZooClose

@SMignolet Legend on Twitter, well done Simon

@SMignolet Proving again what a top guy you are, brilliant gesture.👏👏
Robert @Rob1805

@SMignolet Proving again what a top guy you are, brilliant gesture.👏👏

@SMignolet You've a lovely guy Simon. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise! ❤️
Firminion @SG8_TheKop

@SMignolet You've a lovely guy Simon. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise! ❤️

Altybaev said that meeting his hero was indescribable.

@SMignolet Very cool!
Kadyr M. Toktogulov @KadyrToktogulov

@SMignolet Very cool!

"I have never felt like this before," he said.

@SMignolet Class 👏👏👏
Dwi Erwan Nuryatna @dwierwann

@SMignolet Class 👏👏👏

He also shared a video of their meeting to his Instagram.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Mignolet for comment, (and maybe also for a shirt, like everyone else in his mentions).

@SMignolet Hahhaa give me one then..not a Belgium jersey but a Liverpool one...atleast reply yes or no
Navin Kumar @Qrcode33

@SMignolet Hahhaa give me one then..not a Belgium jersey but a Liverpool one...atleast reply yes or no

