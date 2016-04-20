After His Mother Posted A Message To Facebook, This Lonely Kid Is Now Being Flooded With Friend Requests

"Friends, I don't often ask for help, but I do now. I have a son Stepan. He's 11 and a little bit infantile. But generally, he's a very nice and kind boy. And also, naive and very childish. Today, his classmates in school laughed at his VK page saying that he just was a small child putting dinosaur photos and tanks and some video games trailers on there. They say: 'No one even likes your posts, you're a loser.' Stepan was very upset, almost crying. So, please, can those of you who have VK account go and like some of his posts? I will be very grateful to you. Thank you!"