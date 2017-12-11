BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A "Zootopia" Fanfic That Some People Believe Is Anti-Abortion Has Become A Meme

news

A "Zootopia" Fanfic That Some People Believe Is Anti-Abortion Has Become A Meme

The fanfic's author has said the comic does not take an anti-abortion stance, but that hasn't stopped it freaking some people out.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 11, 2017, at 10:38 a.m. ET

Last week a number of Twitter users tweeted excerpts from a comic called I Will Survive.

In case you didn’t think the internet could get any weirder - I discovered there’s a Zootopia pro life fanfic comic
Eric Munn @emunn

In case you didn’t think the internet could get any weirder - I discovered there’s a Zootopia pro life fanfic comic

Reply Retweet Favorite

The comic, released in March by artist William Borba, is a Zootopia fanfic about Judy Hopps, a rabbit, getting pregnant by Nick Wilde, a fox.

well folks i just found out about the pro-life Zootopia fan comic, so that's me done for the day.
Gavia Baker-Whitelaw @Hello_Tailor

well folks i just found out about the pro-life Zootopia fan comic, so that's me done for the day.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The story was initially shared to DeviantArt starting in March. It later appeared on a Zootopia fansite. You can read it here or watch a slideshow below.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Last week, people on social media began to make edits to panels, turning them into memes.

View this post on
ADVERTISEMENT

It was truly a special thing.

View this post on
why the absolute FUCK did i spend so much time making this
christmas🎄 twinku🅱️us ❄️ @Leic1s

why the absolute FUCK did i spend so much time making this

Reply Retweet Favorite
View this post on

The comic also received attention for the perceived anti-abortion stance the character Nick takes.

View this post on
ADVERTISEMENT
I never thought I'd say this string of words in my entire life but it's 2017 and that zootopia pro life comic is ruining my fucking life
nessie @tsundereasfuck

I never thought I'd say this string of words in my entire life but it's 2017 and that zootopia pro life comic is ruining my fucking life

Reply Retweet Favorite
View this post on

Borba said in a reply on his DeviantArt page that the comic was not anti-abortion and neither is he.

Commenter: &quot;I&#x27;m out of the loop. How the fuck did your comic deemed &#x27;pro-life&#x27; by critics on social media? Because apparently your comic became popular because of it. I don&#x27;t understand. Are they taking it way out of context?&quot;Borba: &quot;Yes, they are. The abort/no abort thing is just the trigger that started Nick and Judy&#x27;s quarrel in this &#x27;What If&#x27; comic. Their breakup IS the main subject of this story.&quot;
comments.deviantart.com

Commenter: "I'm out of the loop. How the fuck did your comic deemed 'pro-life' by critics on social media? Because apparently your comic became popular because of it. I don't understand. Are they taking it way out of context?"

Borba: "Yes, they are. The abort/no abort thing is just the trigger that started Nick and Judy's quarrel in this 'What If' comic. Their breakup IS the main subject of this story."

Other DeviantArt comments were wild.

heres the best part of the zootopia pro life comic
13 days til birth anniversary @UsingThisAccont

heres the best part of the zootopia pro life comic

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

But still, it's quite the meme...

View this post on
View this post on
View this post on

Jfc.

the good ending of the zootopia prolife comic is
Glydon but not the gliding one @Bruyvern

the good ending of the zootopia prolife comic is

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News reached out to Borba for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT