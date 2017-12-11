A "Zootopia" Fanfic That Some People Believe Is Anti-Abortion Has Become A Meme
The fanfic's author has said the comic does not take an anti-abortion stance, but that hasn't stopped it freaking some people out.
Last week a number of Twitter users tweeted excerpts from a comic called I Will Survive.
The comic, released in March by artist William Borba, is a Zootopia fanfic about Judy Hopps, a rabbit, getting pregnant by Nick Wilde, a fox.
The story was initially shared to DeviantArt starting in March. It later appeared on a Zootopia fansite. You can read it here or watch a slideshow below.
Last week, people on social media began to make edits to panels, turning them into memes.
ADVERTISEMENT
It was truly a special thing.
The comic also received attention for the perceived anti-abortion stance the character Nick takes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Borba said in a reply on his DeviantArt page that the comic was not anti-abortion and neither is he.
Other DeviantArt comments were wild.
ADVERTISEMENT
But still, it's quite the meme...
Jfc.
BuzzFeed News reached out to Borba for comment.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.