A "Zootopia" Fanfic That Some People Believe Is Anti-Abortion Has Become A Meme

Commenter: "I'm out of the loop. How the fuck did your comic deemed 'pro-life' by critics on social media? Because apparently your comic became popular because of it. I don't understand. Are they taking it way out of context?"

Borba: "Yes, they are. The abort/no abort thing is just the trigger that started Nick and Judy's quarrel in this 'What If' comic. Their breakup IS the main subject of this story."