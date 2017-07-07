A Teenage Rape Victim Has Been Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Having A Stillbirth

The teenager is among a number of women sentenced for breaking El Salvador's strict abortion laws, despite having a stillbirth.

A 19-year-old from El Salvador has been sentenced to 30 years in jail for the stillbirth of her rapist's child.

Cruz had been repeatedly raped by a gang member while in a forced relationship prior to her pregnancy. She did not seek help as she had been too scared to approach police.

She was reported to officials by hospital staff when she went to seek care. The baby's body was later found in the school toilet. The prosecutor in the trial argued that Cruz intentionally hurt the baby.