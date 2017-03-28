BuzzFeed News

A Teen Got Ryan Reynolds' Name Tattooed On Their Butt Because He Told Them To

Yeah, sure, why not.

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on March 28, 2017, at 11:02 a.m. ET

Dustin, aka @poolspidey, is an 18-year-old senior from Florida. He's a massive fan of Deadpool, and has been for four years now.

In fact, he's such a big fan that earlier this month he tweeted Reynolds a promise — if Reynolds liked his tweet, he would get, "Ryan Reynolds" tattooed on his butt.

@VancityReynolds if you like this i'll tattoo your name on my butt
dustin @poolspidey

@VancityReynolds if you like this i'll tattoo your name on my butt

And because Reynolds is the king of Twitter, he liked it.

Twitter: @VancityReynolds

And Dustin's follow-up tweet.

Twitter: @VancityReynolds
So, yep. Dustin got Reynolds' name tattooed on his butt. On Sunday, he sent the actor proof he kept up his side of the bargain.

@VancityReynolds your wish is my command
dustin @poolspidey

@VancityReynolds your wish is my command

People were shocked Dustin actually went through with the tattoo.

@poolspidey @VancityReynolds BRUH YOU REALLY DID DONE DAT
shana @mytomholland

@poolspidey @VancityReynolds BRUH YOU REALLY DID DONE DAT

I'VE HAD ENOUGH OF THE INTERNET FOR THE WEEK https://t.co/Ku98eoccS2
🌞 tori 🌛 @callowaycouture

I'VE HAD ENOUGH OF THE INTERNET FOR THE WEEK https://t.co/Ku98eoccS2

Some people thought it was art.

There is nothing else more iconic than this https://t.co/PdqoclcmcB
DORIAN. @sebastianstans

There is nothing else more iconic than this https://t.co/PdqoclcmcB

if i was hooking up a a guy n i saw a ryan reynolds tattoo on his ass i would i know i made the right decision https://t.co/gk8D5utCqY
☀️🌙 @pietrhoe

if i was hooking up a a guy n i saw a ryan reynolds tattoo on his ass i would i know i made the right decision https://t.co/gk8D5utCqY

A lot of people were just impressed he went with comic sans.

the comic sans is really the cherry on top https://t.co/fgioKwgiMG
生命只能向前 @sassively

the comic sans is really the cherry on top https://t.co/fgioKwgiMG

@poolspidey @kimercado @VancityReynolds Is Comic Sans on purpose? Nice work.
Laura @MissLaura317

@poolspidey @kimercado @VancityReynolds Is Comic Sans on purpose? Nice work.

Dustin told BuzzFeed News that the idea came after he saw Reynolds like another fan's tweet.

me: hooks up with someone them: what the hell is that me: ...a past lover https://t.co/0mTzrxwATG
dustin @poolspidey

me: hooks up with someone them: what the hell is that me: ...a past lover https://t.co/0mTzrxwATG

"I saw someone else tweet him saying they’d buy 10 Deadpool DVDs if he liked their tweet, and he did like it, so I thought I’d do something similar," he said. "I just thought it’d be funny to get a tattoo, so I said if he liked my tweet I’d do it."

this is the funniest thing i've seen today😂 https://t.co/7alpWBOAM0
irene @cruciatusbiebs

this is the funniest thing i've seen today😂 https://t.co/7alpWBOAM0

Dustin is super pleased with the reaction, and even though some people have said he might regret the decision in the future, he said it will always be, "a funny story to tell."

I JUST CAN'T GET OVER THE FACT THAT YOU USED FUCKING COMIC SANS https://t.co/tgYMrdGRgv
sewer sidal @NATALlAROMAN0VA

I JUST CAN'T GET OVER THE FACT THAT YOU USED FUCKING COMIC SANS https://t.co/tgYMrdGRgv

And even though he is enjoying his new viral fame, Dustin has found that the bet has come with some downsides.

my butt hurts when i move a certain way
dustin @poolspidey

my butt hurts when i move a certain way

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Reynolds' representatives to see if he likes the tattoo.

