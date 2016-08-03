BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A News Station Just Reported That Video Game Cheat Codes Were Secret Revolutionary Messages

world

A News Station Just Reported That Video Game Cheat Codes Were Secret Revolutionary Messages

A revolution via button-mashing.

By Rachael Krishna and Alp Ozcelik

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Alp Ozcelik

Alp Ozcelik

Senior Product Support Specialist

Posted on August 3, 2016, at 12:30 p.m. ET

On Monday evening, Turkish News Channel ATV showed journalist Ozlem Atkay rummaging through bins in an attempt to find discarded communication from the people behind Turkey's recent failed coup.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

ATV is a nationwide news channel and known for its pro-government stance.

During the broadcast, she found a notebook. She held the it up to camera and said, "It looks like they have the codes for the coup. It says 'cheats' up top but it also says 'health and guns,' 'health and armor,' 'weather,' 'helicopter,' 'engine and guns,' which were all things being used in the coup, the attempted coup."

youtube.com

However, viewers noticed that these weren't secret revolutionary codes, but instead cheat codes for the video game Grand Theft Auto IV.

Naturally, people started making jokes and just plain laughing at her.

ŞLPASDFKGPOJDESRMGPODSRGARSDG
Yiğit de' Medici @iplenmeyenadam

ŞLPASDFKGPOJDESRMGPODSRGARSDG

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Yurt genelinde OHAL süresince GTA 4 oynamak yasaklandı. GTA 5 ve serinin diğer oyunları da inceleme altında...
Oktay Volkan Alkaya @Ovalkaya

Yurt genelinde OHAL süresince GTA 4 oynamak yasaklandı. GTA 5 ve serinin diğer oyunları da inceleme altında...

Reply Retweet Favorite

"In the nation, during the State of Emergency, playing GTA 4 is banned. GTA 5 and other games in the series are currently under investigation."

ÇOK ACİL! Boş ve klimalı otobüs şifresi olan var mı? GTA 4
Otobüs İsyanları @Otobusisyan

ÇOK ACİL! Boş ve klimalı otobüs şifresi olan var mı? GTA 4

Reply Retweet Favorite

"VERY URGENT! Does anyone have cheat codes for empty and AC-ed buses? GTA4"

The jokes continued on YouTube after the unfortunate clip was uploaded.

&quot;My god, why did you put me in this country? Why not Norway, Australia, or even Greece. Why Turkey? Why do you hate me?&quot;
youtube.com

"My god, why did you put me in this country? Why not Norway, Australia, or even Greece. Why Turkey? Why do you hate me?"

&quot;Oh so they acquired all that ammo, tanks, cannons, and helicopters with GTA 4 cheats.&quot;
youtube.com

"Oh so they acquired all that ammo, tanks, cannons, and helicopters with GTA 4 cheats."

ADVERTISEMENT
&quot;27 May 1960 Coup GTA I12 March 1971 Coup GTA II12 September 1980 Coup GTA III15 July 2016 Coup GTA IVFor the next attempted coup&#x27;s date please go to www.rockstargames.com&quot;
youtube.com

"27 May 1960 Coup GTA I

12 March 1971 Coup GTA II

12 September 1980 Coup GTA III

15 July 2016 Coup GTA IV

For the next attempted coup's date please go to www.rockstargames.com"

After the reaction on social media, Atkay responded in a series of tweets, the full text of which can be found below:

It was discovered that this terror organization was secretly messaging on war games. We made a news story about this last week. This is the link to the story. In our last report, we found the codes for another game in the books the members of the organization left in the trash as they were running away. That was one of those books. So we looked at other books as well. A lot of the books had similar notes. So we thought that the organization could have used other games in this way and we included it in our news story. For your information.

In her statement, Atkay refers to A Haber's piece that stated that the Turkish military used Clash of Kings chatrooms to plot the coup.

ahaber.com.tr

By the way, the website was the only outlet to report the use of the game in the attempted overthrow of the Turkish government.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT