BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Muslim Blogger Has Released A Powerful Video Calling Out The Nice Attacker

world

A Muslim Blogger Has Released A Powerful Video Calling Out The Nice Attacker

"Could you explain to me the reason why you kill?"

By Rachael Krishna and Marie Kirschen

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Marie Kirschen

Marie Kirschen

Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France

Posted on July 18, 2016, at 9:29 a.m. ET

Maroua is a 20-year-old blogger from Nice, France, who uses the alias "The Doll Beauty." She was born in Algeria.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

On Sunday she uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled "Dear Mr. Terrorist."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

In the video, Maroua begins by providing a definition of terrorism, and introducing herself as a "world citizen" as well as a citizen of Nice, the city that fell victim to a terrorist attack last Thursday.

YouTube

She then addresses "Mr. Terrorist" asking why he kills families, children, and the elderly. She asks if it is because he thinks they're "miscreants" and, if so, why that would bother him.

YouTube
ADVERTISEMENT

She then asks, if they haven't disturbed his way of life or hurt him, why has he chosen to disturb theirs in the name of Islam?

YouTube

Maroua says she does not claim to be "the ambassador for Islam on YouTube" but she is certain that the behavior of those who carry out violent acts in the name of Islam do not reflect what she was taught as a child: "Islam conveys joy and sharing, not murder."

YouTube

She also addresses people on Twitter who demand that all Muslims apologize for such attacks, saying that she refuses to do so. "I am not with them. I do not support their acts," she says.

YouTube

She finishes the video by addressing "Mr. Terrorist" again, saying that if he wishes to continue acting with such violence in the name of Islam, then people will continue to stand united against him.

YouTube
ADVERTISEMENT

The video has been viewed more than 300,000 times and has received huge praise on Twitter.

FAUT QUE VOUS ALLIEZ VOIR LA VIDEO DE @TheDollBeauty
Clara Channel @ytbclara

FAUT QUE VOUS ALLIEZ VOIR LA VIDEO DE @TheDollBeauty

Reply Retweet Favorite

"You need to watch @TheDollBeauty's video."

Bien dit @TheDollBeauty J'espère que TOUT LE MONDE A COMPRIS
Melissa b. @Melissa_Chahra

Bien dit @TheDollBeauty J'espère que TOUT LE MONDE A COMPRIS

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Well said @TheDollBeauty I hope that everyone understands."

@TheDollBeauty cette video est juste sublime TOUT le monde devait la voir https://t.co/gWBLtu0Hde #PrayForTheWorld 👉🏻 RT SVP !! 😔💛🇫🇷🙏🏻
❤️Sweetieprincess❤️ @blue2princess_

@TheDollBeauty cette video est juste sublime TOUT le monde devait la voir https://t.co/gWBLtu0Hde #PrayForTheWorld 👉🏻 RT SVP !! 😔💛🇫🇷🙏🏻

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This video is sublime, everyone has to see it."

Maroua told BuzzFeed News that since that she feels that since the Charlie Hebdo attacks Muslims in France have been labelled as terrorists. Through her video she wanted to change this perception.

"I am very proud that people watched my video have understood the message I wanted to convey, and that even if it does not change the world, at least it will have had a reaction."

This story originally appeared on BuzzFeed France.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT