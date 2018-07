A Man Has Been Permanently Banned From Tinder After A Woman Was Called A "Chink"

"Tinder has a zero-tolerance policy on disrespect. No racist rants. No sexist pigs. No trolling. No jerks who can’t get over their own inadequacies."

Kevin Tran, an engineer from Oakland, California, posted a Facebook status Monday about a recent experience his friend had on Tinder.

Tran's friend, who wishes to remain anonymous, was allegedly matched with an account named "Nick." Tran shared screenshots on Facebook of his friend's encounter.

However, when Tran's friend didn't immediately reply, "Nick" allegedly texted her a string of abuse, calling her a "chink" and a "cunt."

Tran told BuzzFeed News that his friend initially told him about the messages because Tran was the mutual connection that appeared when she matched with "Nick" on Tinder.

Tran said he and the man in Nick's Tinder photo were Facebook friends after attending the same college together.

"He exploded on her because she was taking a shower at the time and couldn't respond," Tran said. "I think she said this was within a 15-minute time span. At first, I was skeptical and since I had known him previously, I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt. She showed me the screenshots and I was in shock."