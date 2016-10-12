BuzzFeed News

A Raccoon Stole This Guy's Phone And The Hilarious Chase Was Caught On Video

"STANLEY. STANLEY."

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on October 12, 2016, at 10:16 a.m. ET

Guy Williams is a 19-year-old from Elizabethtown, Kentucky. He is a student at Bellarmine University.

Guy Williams

Williams told BuzzFeed News that there's a raccoon who hangs about his university campus. On Tuesday night, he said he and friends saw the raccoon, so went over to take photos and feed it acorns. Williams was trying to record video of the animal when it decided to take his phone.

A RACCOON JUST PICKED UP MY PHONE WITH ITS TEETH AND TOOK OFF

Williams shared to Twitter the video showing the raccoon taking his phone. Since being posted Wednesday night, it has been retweeted over 22,000 times.

I WAS TRYNNA VIDEO A RACCOON AND IT JUST PICKED UP MY PHONE AND TOOK OFF

There it goes...

Guy Williams
A further video posted by Williams shows the raccoon running into the woods. He said that the creature eventually dropped the phone, and he found it by calling it.

@ThatShamuGuy I was so shook... idk what I thought security was gonna do about it💀😂

He also explained that his cries of "Stanley" were because he had just named the raccoon that.

@ThatShamuGuy had to chase it for 5 minutes and I had named it Stanley like minutes before this happened so thats why I was yelling that...😐

Twitter users didn't seem to be too bothered about Williams losing his phone, and instead supported Stanley.

Williams also tweeted that, despite the dramatic nature of the video, Stanley was in no way harmed when he retrieved his phone.

All these people in my mentions assuming I hurt the raccoon to get my phone back... simmer down lol. Dude just finally dropped it.

