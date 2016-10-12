A Raccoon Stole This Guy's Phone And The Hilarious Chase Was Caught On Video
"STANLEY. STANLEY."
Guy Williams is a 19-year-old from Elizabethtown, Kentucky. He is a student at Bellarmine University.
Williams told BuzzFeed News that there's a raccoon who hangs about his university campus. On Tuesday night, he said he and friends saw the raccoon, so went over to take photos and feed it acorns. Williams was trying to record video of the animal when it decided to take his phone.
Williams shared to Twitter the video showing the raccoon taking his phone. Since being posted Wednesday night, it has been retweeted over 22,000 times.
There it goes...
A further video posted by Williams shows the raccoon running into the woods. He said that the creature eventually dropped the phone, and he found it by calling it.
He also explained that his cries of "Stanley" were because he had just named the raccoon that.
Twitter users didn't seem to be too bothered about Williams losing his phone, and instead supported Stanley.
Williams also tweeted that, despite the dramatic nature of the video, Stanley was in no way harmed when he retrieved his phone.
