A K-Pop Singer Has Apologized After His Comments On Depression Went Viral

Byun Baek-hyun – better known as Baekhyun – is a member of K-pop boy band EXO. At the weekend, EXO held a private meet and greet in Seoul. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

While at the meet and greet, an unidentified fan spoke to 25-year-old Baekhyun about her depression. While the conversation was long, it was recorded and shared online. According to Soompi, the following was said toward the end of the conversation: "…It seems that there are those who are experiencing depression as well. If I were to voice my thoughts, I don’t know why people become ill with depression and insomnia. I’m not criticizing it. You may not be able to force yourself to always think good thoughts but—. You know how there are people who have good energy in your life? Like friends or others, [and] you also have me. So, I hope that everyone can always smile when you see the other EXO members and myself. Ah—, that’s why, with that said, I hope that everyone will be able to become a little happier. Always hang in there everyone. Fighting!” He added before he left the venue, “Let’s all be happy together. Really, let’s be happy. Happy new year! Let’s smile together in 2018. Don’t be too stressed, and see you next year!"

Some have also claimed Baekhyun asked, "[Is it] Because you like it?" in relation to why people have depression.

Some people online who heard and read parts of the conversation expressed anger, believing Baekhyun's comments on depression to be offensive. exols think their faves are so perfect, never do anything wrong, and never acknowledge when they do something wrong… https://t.co/knrefl7PDx

If you don’t know what happened, I want to warn you before accepting apologies. That wasn’t a mistranslation, it is… https://t.co/sWptO2EIjj

Others claimed that the excerpt had been mistranslated or taken out of context. a fan told baekhyun she was suffering from depression & he said that while he doesn’t suffer/understand depression,… https://t.co/W1QgKsl4h1

This would've gone this far if that person didn't purposely mistranslated Baekhyun's words.

Nothing hurts more knowing that Baekhyun had to apologize when he done nothing wrong. He created a beautiful memory… https://t.co/SySJVe33FM

And that the mistranslation was a deliberate move by a BTS fan. The two bands' fans often clash on social media. if Baekhyun posted an apology for something he didn't do, then @bts_twt should post an apology on the behalf of the… https://t.co/2sWLXn4fjV

If Baekhyun saw all that mess they did.Then why BTS shouldn't see what their fans are doing instead of stanning them ? yes you get my point.

It was a mess. Stop Hating On Baekhyun Stop Hating On Exo Stop Hating On Bts Stop Hating The Whole Fandom Stop Telling Bts To… https://t.co/lynmqmfAbm

Following the social media backlash, the fan apparently involved in the viral conversation later shared a series of clarifications to her Twitter page. In them, she said the K-pop star's words had "touched" her. 20171230 엑소 유니버스 팬싸후기에 대한 두번째 피드백입니다. 꼭 읽어주시고 오해 풀어주셨으면 좋겠습니다.

Here is what they said, according to other Twitter fans. Twitter: @holidaybaek

She also shared a signed photo given to her by Baekhyun in which he wrote, "Thank you for being born!!" 그랬더니 싸인하고 태어다줘서 감사해요!! 쓰는데 매직이 다닳았나봐 엄청 흐린거야 그래서 아앗 싸인이 너무 흐렷..했더니 잠깐만!! 하고 펜 호호 불어서 위에 정성스럽게 덧그려주고는 아....더 이상해져써´ㅅ… https://t.co/7SdzEBz092

Following the controversy, Baekhyun released a statement on his Instagram account, apologizing and saying he feels scared of depression. Read a translation by a fan below.

His fans have now started a campaign to direct positive comments toward him with the hashtag #WeLoveYouBaekhyun and through comments on his social media. I cannot believe that baekhyun just had to write a apology on instagram bc a couple of fucking low life’s twisted h… https://t.co/so5Cd2nZs0

#WeLoveYouBaekhyun Your intentions were pure, but people misunderstood. You did nothing wrong, but you wrote an… https://t.co/Kf71dKfAI3

BuzzFeed has reached out to EXO's record label for further comment.