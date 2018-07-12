BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Guy Built A Chair Out Of Pizza Boxes And Now People Think He's A Visionary

world

A Guy Built A Chair Out Of Pizza Boxes And Now People Think He's A Visionary

A visionary, a leader of our time.

By Rachael Krishna and Jules Darmanin

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Jules Darmanin

Jules Darmanin

Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France

Posted on July 12, 2018, at 6:46 a.m. ET

Louis is a 20-year-old student from Grenoble, France. In his spare time, he works in a pizza restaurant.

Je viens de prendre mon premier selfie en mode portrait avec mon nouveau téléphone voilà le résultat &lt;3
loui 💗 @louiscrrd

Je viens de prendre mon premier selfie en mode portrait avec mon nouveau téléphone voilà le résultat &lt;3

Reply Retweet Favorite

Over the past year, Louis decided to start collecting pizza boxes to build a chair.

Après presque un an d’économies de cartons de pizzas mangées et de boulot dans une pizzeria j’ai enfin pu accomplir mon rêve. Un fauteuil fonctionnel en carton de pizzas. https://t.co/YGsCya1sS6
loui 💗 @louiscrrd

Après presque un an d’économies de cartons de pizzas mangées et de boulot dans une pizzeria j’ai enfin pu accomplir mon rêve. Un fauteuil fonctionnel en carton de pizzas. https://t.co/YGsCya1sS6

Reply Retweet Favorite

"After almost a year of saving pizzas boxes I finally fulfilled my dream. A functional chair made from pizza boxes."

The heroic, unexplainable move has been shared over 6,000 times.

Louis

"The secret is that boxes are stacked and glued vertically so that the weight is appropriately distributed," he told BuzzFeed News.

Louis
ADVERTISEMENT

"This is a design of mine. Maybe other people had the idea before me, but I didn’t use anyone else’s design," he said. "I used around 30 boxes, but like 3 are useless and I need 8 more to make the chair perfectly practical."

Louis

He even confirmed that the chair was "very comfortable."

On tient à deux dedans j’ai testé avec Dorine c’est très confortable !
loui 💗 @louiscrrd

On tient à deux dedans j’ai testé avec Dorine c’est très confortable !

Reply Retweet Favorite

People really loved it.

Mood 😭 https://t.co/o4Ke9nAUPz
Peutsi Pat’ @Le_Mxx

Mood 😭 https://t.co/o4Ke9nAUPz

Reply Retweet Favorite
« A Game Of Trois-Fromages » https://t.co/NfW1LJwHsu
Veig Trebern @torr_reor

« A Game Of Trois-Fromages » https://t.co/NfW1LJwHsu

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Game of three cheeses."

ADVERTISEMENT
goal https://t.co/OjN8SJsO1A
Océ🦋 @whoisoce

goal https://t.co/OjN8SJsO1A

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some questioned why someone would even think about doing this.

@louiscrrd
Ash @Raidensombre1

@louiscrrd

Reply Retweet Favorite
Chacun ses objectifs de vie ... 🙄 https://t.co/u8lHD5XN7K
Julie @Juliehgm

Chacun ses objectifs de vie ... 🙄 https://t.co/u8lHD5XN7K

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Everyone has their own goals in life..."

But it doesn't matter because he is the pizza king now.

King of pizza https://t.co/OvJj1wDcT8
Edrock @itsEdrock

King of pizza https://t.co/OvJj1wDcT8

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Un génie je veux faire la même avec des boites de kebab https://t.co/NpqabpqJPQ
Tispoune @BaptistePaupe

Un génie je veux faire la même avec des boites de kebab https://t.co/NpqabpqJPQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Genius, I want to do the same with kebab boxes."

Y a des génies incompris sur Twitter 😭 https://t.co/iNhE2fEmVz
Ariel @artmotnid_

Y a des génies incompris sur Twitter 😭 https://t.co/iNhE2fEmVz

Reply Retweet Favorite

"There are some misunderstood geniuses on Twitter."

All hail!

Louis
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT