People Are Sharing Milkshake Selfies In Solidarity With A Group Of Women At Marvel

They must have been great milkshakes.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 3, 2017, at 11:09 a.m. ET

On Friday, a group of women who work for Marvel got a milkshake together. A photo of the gathering was shared to Twitter by 27-year-old editor, Heather Antos.

It's the Marvel milkshake crew! #FabulousFlo
The gathering was to commemorate Flo Steinberg, a dominating figure in Marvel's silver age of comics.

RIP Florence Steinberg #fabulousflo
Soon after Antos shared the photo, people began responding to it, criticizing for the fact it showed women working for a comic book title.

Gee, I can't imagine why Marvel's sales are in the toilet. https://t.co/3P2USKYDV9
You're right, @DiversityAndCmx. No life experience, the creepiest collection of stereotypical SJWs anyone could pos… https://t.co/2u4yj7uCmZ
&gt;why do comics suck so hard these days https://t.co/Qic6DNuCJf
Antos reportedly received huge amounts of abuse from various people across the internet.

youtube.com

She addressed the abuse in a series of tweets, calling out those criticising her for their extreme reaction to a picture of women drinking milkshake.

The internet is an awful, horrible, and disgusting place.
Woke up today to a slew of more garbage tweets and DMs. For being a woman. In comics. Who posted a selfie of her friends getting milkshakes.
Wanna know the best part? I didn't even have a milkshake. Sigh.
Some began sending Antos messages of support, telling her to ignore the trolls.

@HeatherAntos I am grateful to you and other women in comics for paving the way for my 10yo, comic-obsessed, daughter
Fanboys, if you actually knew just how bloody good the women at Marvel are at their jobs you'd be shutting up right about now.
In solidarity with Heather and the women of Marvel, a bunch of comic books fans and industry people decided that, on Sunday, they'd share a picture of themselves with a milkshake with the hashtag #MakeMineMilkshake.

comics + milkshakes + solidarity make for a lovely Sunday afternoon. we got your back, @HeatherAntos. 💕✊️💜… https://t.co/XE3YsxqHqc
@BedrockCity on Washington says #makeminemilkshake
#MakeMineMilkshake at #Earth2Comics
The idea and hashtag caught on. Soon people around the world were sharing milkshake selfies and classic comic book milkshake moments.

#MakeMineMilkshake
Just saw the @HeatherAntos thing.Bros are straight up awful, but the women of Marvel (And Comics in general) are AW… https://t.co/HlcHgjMIAU
You know what goes well together? Ladies, comics, milkshakes. Solidarity from Portland, @HeatherAntos!… https://t.co/H82hUX4t6G
The hashtag continued for days.

In solidarity with #MakeMineMilkshake, my daughter drew her first Gwenpool and it is 🔥
Y'all know what #Gwenpool has to say about haters. #MakeMineMilkshake 😎🖕🏼
@Marvel @DCComics #MakeMineMilkshake
Marvel's milkshake crew only got stronger.

It's the Marvel Milkshake Crew (part deux!) #FabulousFlo #MakeMineMilkshake
And the hashtag even reached the lofty heights of uniting Marvel and DC comics.

Cheers @Marvel ladies! #MakeMineMilkshake
Some people are even trying to make milkshake selfies an annual thing.

@HeatherAntos Can we have an official "Gwenpool and Milkshakes" day? I feel like this should be a thing now. #gwenpoolandmilkshakes
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a representative for Marvel said that they are "proud" of the diversity of their staff.

#MakeMineMilkshake
"We at Marvel would like reiterate that in no way do we tolerate the harassment of any of our employees and show our full support to Heather and the rest of the staff," they said. "We are treating this as an internal matter for the time being while we investigate this matter further. From the beginning, Marvel has celebrated inclusivity of its writers, editors, creators and stories and we will continue to do so proudly."

And amongst the chaos, Antos did finally find time to finally enjoy a milkshake herself.

I FINALLY GOT ONE!!! #MakeMineMilkshake
