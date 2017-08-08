This Guy Put Arguments About Whether Characters Were Gay On A T-Shirt And It's Magnificent
Possibly the best way to deal with internet comments.
Lukas C is a 21-year-old from the San Francisco Bay Area.
Lukas likes video games, but has found that when he goes to read about them online, the conversations devolve into arguments over characters' sexuality.
Frustrated, he started screenshotting the worst comments about video game series Metal Gear.
After capturing a load of terrible reactions, a friend joked he should put them on a T-shirt. And that's exactly what he did.
Lukas tweeted his creation on Saturday. Since being shared, it has been retweeted over 3,000 times.
It's a piece of art, tbh.
The tweet provoked others with similar shirts to share their creations.
Others wanted to get their own version of Lukas's shirt.
He happily obliged.
Lukas told BuzzFeed News that he has found reaction to be mixed, but that he has had a load of support from other LGBT people who feel the same way he does.
He said that the T-shirt wasn't specifically targeting anyone.
"It was about highlighting the absurd reasons people come up with to deny even the smallest hint of queerness in media because it's something they feel threatened by," he said. "It’s as if even liking a male character who might also like dudes defines them personally."
But he's taking the comments of those who disagree with him well.
"A few people have been vocal about how wrong I am, but what they don’t realize is that they’re actually just giving me content for my next piece," he said. "I’m thinking a hat."
