This Guy Put Arguments About Whether Characters Were Gay On A T-Shirt And It's Magnificent

Possibly the best way to deal with internet comments.

Lukas likes video games, but has found that when he goes to read about them online, the conversations devolve into arguments over characters' sexuality.

i joke a lot about the extents male gamers go to prove that metal gear is NOT homoerotic but this is truly the wors… https://t.co/iFKHrGmVpM

After capturing a load of terrible reactions, a friend joked he should put them on a T-shirt. And that's exactly what he did.

peep my new shirt. it's made up entirely of two hundred tender souls arguing over which metal gear character is gay

Lukas tweeted his creation on Saturday. Since being shared, it has been retweeted over 3,000 times.

full pictures of the shirt don't do it justice. every inch of this is gold

The tweet provoked others with similar shirts to share their creations.

@androphonos_ dod you buy this somewhere or had it made hsgfjfnl

Others wanted to get their own version of Lukas's shirt.

if you are interested in owning this horrid shirt, you can order your very own copy here https://t.co/4Jsi65MlXF

Lukas told BuzzFeed News that he has found reaction to be mixed, but that he has had a load of support from other LGBT people who feel the same way he does.

He said that the T-shirt wasn't specifically targeting anyone.

"It was about highlighting the absurd reasons people come up with to deny even the smallest hint of queerness in media because it's something they feel threatened by," he said. "It’s as if even liking a male character who might also like dudes defines them personally."