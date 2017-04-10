BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Have A Lot Of Thoughts About This Comic Explaining Cuckolding

news

People Have A Lot Of Thoughts About This Comic Explaining Cuckolding

And they turned them into memes.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 10, 2017, at 7:51 a.m. ET

Oh Joy Sex Toy is a weekly web comic that focuses on sex education. The comic is run by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan.

ohjoysextoy.com

Since 2013, the pair have posted educational cartoons, covering topics from consent and abortion to hiding boners and DIY BDSM.

ohjoysextoy.com

On Tuesday, the pair posted a comic explaining the practice of cuckolding, called "What the Fuck's a Cuck?" The full comic can be read on the website.

ohjoysextoy.com

The comic intended to expel the negative connotations around the word "cuck," which has recently become associated with the alt-right.

ohjoysextoy.com
ADVERTISEMENT

The comic features a couple — Joe and Kate — and their "bull," Craig. It is their personal account of how cuckolding works for them and provides some insight into the kink in general.

ohjoysextoy.com

There was also a lot of moments of humor throughout.

ohjoysextoy.com

After publishing, Nolan added a note clarifying that the comic only represents only one experience of cuckolding.

ohjoysextoy.com

However, some people disliked the comic's lighthearted take to the topic of cuckolding. Lines from the comic, such as "Joe, shut up and get the fuck out," were made into memes.

me: this cuck comic is bad, and i wish to never see it again my timeline: we agree on the first part, but on the second, we extremely do not
j a c k s o n @headfallsoff

me: this cuck comic is bad, and i wish to never see it again my timeline: we agree on the first part, but on the second, we extremely do not

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
kate💖🔪 @hekate_rina

Reply Retweet Favorite
but it's just the price i pay destiny is calling me open up my hotwife's thighs cause i'm mr cucked guy
merritt k @merrittk

but it's just the price i pay destiny is calling me open up my hotwife's thighs cause i'm mr cucked guy

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people feel that the comic was an odd response to the alt-right's use of the term "cuck."

imagine seeing "cuck" used as an insult by nazis and going "clearly the issue here is that cucks are being kinkshamed"
quinn ⚔️ @quinncarnation

imagine seeing "cuck" used as an insult by nazis and going "clearly the issue here is that cucks are being kinkshamed"

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Daily Dot said that the comic had glossed over cuckolding's often racist aspects. In a now-deleted update, Nolan said he believed there was a difference between racism and "race-play."

Still thinking about that OJST comic...I just want Moen to clarify consensual race-play for me real quick
Trillbit Taylor @itskindred

Still thinking about that OJST comic...I just want Moen to clarify consensual race-play for me real quick

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
No offense but it seems a little disingenuous to do a cutesy sex posi comic about cuck and just gloss over the whole "mostly is racist" part
Jae Bearhat @fussybabybitch

No offense but it seems a little disingenuous to do a cutesy sex posi comic about cuck and just gloss over the whole "mostly is racist" part

Reply Retweet Favorite

But others have defended Oh Joy Sex Toy and their decision to tackle the topic.

sexhaver.tumblr.com

Nolan told BuzzFeed News that the pair had been wanting to cover more kinks for a while, and since they knew a few cuckolding trios, decided to focus on it.

tumblr.com

"I found their dynamics and the depth of the kink to be really interesting. It's so deep and personal," he said.

barroo @averycutedog

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"I was really drawn in at the bravery I thought they all seemed to show — it's loaded with so many hot pressure points. I wanted to understand what was going on in all their heads."

Stop me if you've heard this one before
Areola Grande @ghostsampler

Stop me if you've heard this one before

Reply Retweet Favorite

Nolan said that he was proud of the comic, and while he and Moen said they have separated themselves from the criticism, he is glad some people found it funny.

ashley @antifashley

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Turns out cuckolding is a hot topic, and a lot of people have a lot of different ideas about it," he said. "I tried my best to unpack the kink I was seeing into something short, while also making a fun comic."

saddest story in six words is "for sale baby shoes never worn" saddest story in seven: "joe, shut up and get the fuck out"
Bi Millenial Man @HellaNarez

saddest story in six words is "for sale baby shoes never worn" saddest story in seven: "joe, shut up and get the fuck out"

Reply Retweet Favorite

"If people can read the whole thing I'll be happy, even if they don't take it seriously. Getting people to walk away with something learned is all I can really hope for."

barroo @averycutedog

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT