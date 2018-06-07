Yes, the cinema is also Canadian.

On Monday, Tumblr user impossiblerebelblaze shared a poster for Deadpool 2 that was displayed at their local cinema.

Rowan, a 19-year-old from Houston, Canada, posted the photo and said that his local theater had to make its own poster for Deadpool 2 because the actual advert for the film didn't arrive on time.

"THEY MADE IT THEMSELVES BECAUSE THE ACTUAL POSTER NEVER GOT HERE," said the post.

Rowan told BuzzFeed News that the poster was apparently made by an employee named Ben.