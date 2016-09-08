BuzzFeed News

People On Facebook Are Super Angry At This Guy For His Vietnamese Food Tips

People On Facebook Are Super Angry At This Guy For His Vietnamese Food Tips

"So I guess we Asian people had been eating the wrong way for generations?"

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on September 8, 2016, at 9:42 a.m. ET

On Wednesday, in a now-deleted post, food magazine Bon Appétit shared a video on its Facebook page titled "This Is How You Should Be Eating Pho."

In the video, Tyler Akin, owner of Philadelphia pho restaurant Stock, talks through his tips for the best pho, including using jalapeños and lime and omitting hot sauce and hoisin. You can watch the full video here.

Soon after it was shared to the publication's Facebook page, people began angrily commenting on the video, saying Akin's tips were misguided or just plain wrong.

Facebook: bonappetitmag
Facebook: bonappetitmag
Facebook: bonappetitmag

Many people were angry at what they felt was a whitewashing of an important dish for many Vietnamese people.

Facebook: bonappetitmag

The anger quickly spread to Twitter.

I wonder if hipster pho restaurants spend 14 hrs on their broth like my mom does I wonder if their broth is rich with history like hers is
ℓιnн т. ℓє @linhtropy

I wonder if hipster pho restaurants spend 14 hrs on their broth like my mom does I wonder if their broth is rich with history like hers is

That face white people make when they send back a bowl of pho cause it doesn't have enough pumpkin spice.
The Official LLAG @theLLAG

That face white people make when they send back a bowl of pho cause it doesn't have enough pumpkin spice.

Why would I go to this restaurant for pho where there's like 75 places run/owned by Vietnamese people in Philly https://t.co/wjF3xDAnWW
fae af @alyssakeiko

Why would I go to this restaurant for pho where there's like 75 places run/owned by Vietnamese people in Philly https://t.co/wjF3xDAnWW

The magazine initially edited the piece to reflect that the chef's pho recipe may not be for everyone.

Facebook: bonappetitmag
People moved to Yelp to leave one-star reviews of the restaurant.

yelp.co.uk
yelp.co.uk
yelp.co.uk

And continued to post on Bon Appétit's Facebook page, despite the publication removing the initial post.

Facebook: bonappetitmag
Facebook: bonappetitmag
Facebook: bonappetitmag

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Stock for comment.

UPDATE

The magazine has issued an apology via its website, thanking people for "calling us out."

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: bonappetitmag

CORRECTION

Tyler Akin's name was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.

