People On Facebook Are Super Angry At This Guy For His Vietnamese Food Tips
"So I guess we Asian people had been eating the wrong way for generations?"
On Wednesday, in a now-deleted post, food magazine Bon Appétit shared a video on its Facebook page titled "This Is How You Should Be Eating Pho."
In the video, Tyler Akin, owner of Philadelphia pho restaurant Stock, talks through his tips for the best pho, including using jalapeños and lime and omitting hot sauce and hoisin. You can watch the full video here.
Soon after it was shared to the publication's Facebook page, people began angrily commenting on the video, saying Akin's tips were misguided or just plain wrong.
ADVERTISEMENT
Many people were angry at what they felt was a whitewashing of an important dish for many Vietnamese people.
The anger quickly spread to Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
The magazine initially edited the piece to reflect that the chef's pho recipe may not be for everyone.
People moved to Yelp to leave one-star reviews of the restaurant.
ADVERTISEMENT
And continued to post on Bon Appétit's Facebook page, despite the publication removing the initial post.
ADVERTISEMENT
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Stock for comment.
UPDATE
The magazine has issued an apology via its website, thanking people for "calling us out."
CORRECTION
Tyler Akin's name was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.