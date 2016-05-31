Someone In France Stole This Giant Playmobil Man And Took Him Partying

"KIDNAPPING ALERT

Incredible but sadly true! This morning, probably around 11 a.m., our shop mascot, a pirate Playmobil weighing more than 80kg, was stolen. He was in front of the Jouéclub as he always is. At 12:30 p.m., when we wanted to put it back in the shop to close it, he wasn’t there anymore. Apparently, a small truck left in a hurry around 11… maybe the public CCTV can identify it… If you see Pedro anywhere or on sale on the internet, please tell us!"