BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Character Just Came Out As Bi And People Are Celebrating The Representation

news

A "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Character Just Came Out As Bi And People Are Celebrating The Representation

WARNING: Spoilers ahead if you haven't caught up with the show!

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 7, 2017, at 6:27 a.m. ET

So on last night's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the character of Rosa Diaz got a new *love interest* (poor Pimento).

Brookyln Nine-Nine / Via Tumblr

Later in the episode, we were briefly introduced to her new partner after she got a phone call from her.

Brookyln Nine-Nine / Via fanaticandfemale.tumblr.com

Yep, her. Rosa was initially reluctant to talk to her colleague Boyle about it.

Brookyln Nine-Nine / Via fanaticandfemale.tumblr.com
Brookyln Nine-Nine / Via fanaticandfemale.tumblr.com
ADVERTISEMENT

But eventually came out to him.

Brookyln Nine-Nine / Via fanaticandfemale.tumblr.com

You can see the full exchange below.

View this post on

The plotline has been a long time coming. Stephanie Beatriz, the actor who plays Rosa Diaz, came out as bisexual last year and has said in interviews that she saw her character as bi too.

Yup https://t.co/BbTgURW7wA
Stephanie Beatriz @iamstephbeatz

Yup https://t.co/BbTgURW7wA

Reply Retweet Favorite
@moonlightsmaia i said i think Rosa is. I can't speak for Jake.
Stephanie Beatriz @iamstephbeatz

@moonlightsmaia i said i think Rosa is. I can't speak for Jake.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
💖💜💙 @iamstephbeatz #Brooklyn99
Toni 🌺 @wescravn

💖💜💙 @iamstephbeatz #Brooklyn99

Reply Retweet Favorite

And, of course, there is Dianetti, the fan ship between Rosa and Gina Linetti.

View this post on

The news was met with joyous reaction from fans.

View this post on
rosa is rly a bi character played by a bi actress and both are vocal about their bisexuality. thank u so much for m… https://t.co/3WKPMME0hl
rosa diaz is bisexual @linzzmccalls

rosa is rly a bi character played by a bi actress and both are vocal about their bisexuality. thank u so much for m… https://t.co/3WKPMME0hl

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
[next b99 ep prediction] jake: hey rosa what’s up rosa diaz: https://t.co/CydO8qTt8d
slippery james @ejnoodles

[next b99 ep prediction] jake: hey rosa what’s up rosa diaz: https://t.co/CydO8qTt8d

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was seen as a great step in bi representation on TV.

rosa diaz is bi !!! being played by a bi woman !!! i’m so happy for all my bi laid ease out there !! i hope y’all g… https://t.co/awXewl8bDV
angie @dontfeelikeboys

rosa diaz is bi !!! being played by a bi woman !!! i’m so happy for all my bi laid ease out there !! i hope y’all g… https://t.co/awXewl8bDV

Reply Retweet Favorite
ROSA ACTUALLY SAID THE WORD “BI” ON PRIMETIME TELEVISION AND SHE’S DATING A WOMAN AND THAT WOMAN CALLS HER “BABE” A… https://t.co/BHYIG6uU7R
Rachel @BendItLikeTobin

ROSA ACTUALLY SAID THE WORD “BI” ON PRIMETIME TELEVISION AND SHE’S DATING A WOMAN AND THAT WOMAN CALLS HER “BABE” A… https://t.co/BHYIG6uU7R

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some have even suggested actors to play her new girlfriend.

thread of people I’d like to see play Rosa Diaz’s girlfriend
pansexual alanna of the pan clan @finnsspilot

thread of people I’d like to see play Rosa Diaz’s girlfriend

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
retweet this if you want to play rosa’s gf in brooklyn 99
o christmas chuck 🐦🎄✨ @charlubby

retweet this if you want to play rosa’s gf in brooklyn 99

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically, hell yes, Rosa Diaz.

We love Rosa. 🏳 🌈 #BiVisibility #Brooklyn99
Brooklyn Nine-Nine @Brooklyn99FOX

We love Rosa. 🏳 🌈 #BiVisibility #Brooklyn99

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Beatriz's representatives for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT