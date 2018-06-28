The World Cup Has Brought People All Across The World Together. But It's Treated Women Like Shit.
Apparently this shit is still happening.
1. When Vicki Sparks, the first woman to live-commentate on a World Cup match, was questioned by men and people on social media on whether she was suitable for the role because she's a woman.
2. And when this was said about women pundits.
3. When former French player Patrice Evra did this to Eni Aluko during an ITV panel discussion.
4. When this photo gallery was made.
ADVERTISEMENT
5. And all these posts.
6. And whoever thought this was OK.
7. When this woman went viral because in her ID photo she wore a hijab.
8. When multiple journalists were assaulted while just trying to do their jobs.
ADVERTISEMENT
9.
10. This bad tweet.
11. And then when this happened.
12. When this Colombian man, annoyed that his team had just lost to Japan, made female Japanese fans say: "I'm a whore".
This list will be updated. [Sigh]
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at None.
-
Kassy Cho is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.