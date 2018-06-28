BuzzFeed News

The World Cup Has Brought People All Across The World Together. But It's Treated Women Like Shit.

The World Cup Has Brought People All Across The World Together. But It's Treated Women Like Shit.

Apparently this shit is still happening.

By Rachael Krishna and Rose Troup Buchanan and Kassy Cho

Posted on June 28, 2018, at 7:23 a.m. ET

1. When Vicki Sparks, the first woman to live-commentate on a World Cup match, was questioned by men and people on social media on whether she was suitable for the role because she's a woman.

2. And when this was said about women pundits.

Pls collect your son Simon Kelner from the World Cup party, he has wet himself for attention
Mollie Goodfellow @hansmollman

Pls collect your son Simon Kelner from the World Cup party, he has wet himself for attention

3. When former French player Patrice Evra did this to Eni Aluko during an ITV panel discussion.

Aluko, who plays as a forward for Juventus, was discussing the Costa Rica game. Evra clapped and then said that her analysis was "very good".
Aluko, who plays as a forward for Juventus, was discussing the Costa Rica game. Evra clapped and then said that her analysis was "very good".

4. When this photo gallery was made.

apparently not even getty can resist the siren song of the traffic from photos of uncompensated beautiful women https://t.co/54mqtaoUxs
Natalie Weiner @natalieweiner

apparently not even getty can resist the siren song of the traffic from photos of uncompensated beautiful women

5. And all these posts.

Men: we don’t want women to watch the World Cup because they only focus with the players’s looks. We can’t with this mo7n Also men: https://t.co/1ldubSUEhO
ريم🇸🇳🇳🇬🇦🇷🇪🇸 @805bambi

Men: we don't want women to watch the World Cup because they only focus with the players's looks. We can't with this mo7n Also men:

6. And whoever thought this was OK.

Paddington Bear is actually Peru&#x27;s number one fan.
Paddington Bear is actually Peru's number one fan.

7. When this woman went viral because in her ID photo she wore a hijab.

If she see her ID card, she had hijab in Iran .. Freedom🤣😜🧕🏻 #Iran #IranRegimeChange #Iranian #iranvsspain #hijab #freedom #funny #funniestshare #FunnyWomen #women #woman #FootballWorldCup2018 #football #FootballWorldCup #Soccer2018 #soccer https://t.co/Owymn3cfst
Funniest Share @FunniestShare

If she see her ID card, she had hijab in Iran .. Freedom🤣😜🧕🏻

8. When multiple journalists were assaulted while just trying to do their jobs.

9.

10. This bad tweet.

WORLD CUP CONSCIENCE - send a personalised gift of sweets to the wife/girlfriend for ignoring her during the World Cup, only £14.99. Fits through a standard letterbox, so no waiting in for delivery. Perfect way to show you still care whilst glued to the TV https://t.co/sDgEhMr38Q https://t.co/ei2LD2yQhH
Lord Sugar @Lord_Sugar

WORLD CUP CONSCIENCE - send a personalised gift of sweets to the wife/girlfriend for ignoring her during the World Cup, only £14.99. Fits through a standard letterbox, so no waiting in for delivery. Perfect way to show you still care whilst glued to the TV

Sugar — who has not deleted the tweet — later sent out another one, but this time including "wife/girlfriend/husband/boyfriend".

11. And then when this happened.

Russia&#x27;s Burger King offered women $47,000 and free Whoopers for life — if they got pregnant with a football player. The fast food company apologized after widespread outrage.
Russia's Burger King offered women $47,000 and free Whoopers for life — if they got pregnant with a football player. The fast food company apologized after widespread outrage.

12. When this Colombian man, annoyed that his team had just lost to Japan, made female Japanese fans say: "I'm a whore".

After widespread outrage on social media, with many Colombians furious that he would do this, the man eventually offered a public apology to the women and Japan.
After widespread outrage on social media, with many Colombians furious that he would do this, the man eventually offered a public apology to the women and Japan.

This list will be updated. [Sigh]

