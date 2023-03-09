“You’s” Lack Of Sex Scenes Actually Works This Season

The day the first part of You Season 4 premiered, Penn Badgley dropped one his hottest takes. On his podcast, Podcrushed , he revealed he was deeply uncomfortable doing intimate scenes because, “fidelity in every relationship, including my marriage, is important to me.” He said he asked You showrunner Sera Gamble if they could cut as many of Joe's sex scenes as possible. He later clarified his comments to Variety : “That aspect of the job, that mercurial boundary — has always been something that I actually don’t want to play with at all.” Since Gamble was totally receptive to this, the internet’s favorite serial killer remains woefully clothed this season.

Badgley’s desire to phase out the sex symbol era of his career is reasonable given his Hollywood history . The social media thirst over the sexiness of his You character Joe Goldberg, a guy who literally stalks and kills women, has been something Badgley has playfully pushed back against . It makes sense that Badgley’s sick of clarifying that nobody should idealize sexual or romantic relationships with someone like Joe. The easiest way to cut down on that discourse? Give the internet less to talk about.

To Badgley’s credit, he explained that while ideally he’d be doing zero nudity and/or intimate scenes in Season 4, he knew the nature of the show when he signed the contract and was ready to work with Gamble to ensure the DNA remained unchanged. As a result, Season 4 has featured several brilliant work-arounds, including a slight genre shift, a new male friend for Joe, and even wilder sex scenes featuring secondary characters that emphasize comedy. (See: Lukas Gage playing a shitty American entrepreneur who loves golden showers courtesy of his employees. White Lotus who?) You’s lack of intimate scenes with Badgley also clarifies what makes the show a juicy, addictive watch. It’s not the sexiness of the serial killer — though, I will admit, it helps — but rather the cathartic threat of retribution, the Sword of Damocles hanging over Joe’s head.

The most clever move of Season 4 Part 1 was to set up Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), Joe’s new “Hello, You,” as the least of his worries. The first half of the season kicked off with Joe feeding a person into a woodchipper, wondering how he ended up here. Except this time, he wasn’t the murderer. A mysterious serial killer targeting London’s most infamous socialites framed him for his neighbor’s death, and he needed to find out who was hunting him and how they knew about his true identity. As rich, douchey bodies rapidly start to fall around him, the genre shift from soapy thriller to proper murder mystery meant Joe didn’t quite have the amount of time to devote to jerking off in public places while staring at women through their windows. (He watched Kate masturbate through her windows instead.) Joe couldn’t stop thinking about Kate, but the Eat the Rich killer became his main obsession because it was a matter of life or death.

*MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD*

The back half of Season 4, out today, amplifies Joe’s obsession by folding the three biggest antagonists of the season into one. First, the Eat the Rich killer finally comes out from behind the curtain, revealing himself to be Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers), a memoirist running for mayor of London, and notably Joe’s first real male friend. Sure, he’s made a guy friend or two — Paco (Luca Padovon), the kid he looked out for in Season 1; a brief moment of connection with Forty during their drug trip in Season 2, a Stockholm Syndromed Will Bettleheim (Robin Lord Taylor) — but Rhys is the first man Joe connects with on a level of pure admiration and respect.

When Joe realizes they have a lot more in common than he thought — stalking, blackmail, murder — he fights twice as hard to maintain the fiction of being Professor Jonathan Moore, all-around good guy. He tells himself he’s still a good man as he chooses which one of his social circle he’ll frame for the ETR murders before planting a decomposing ear on a paparazzo. He gallantly shies away from Kate’s advances in person to protect her from the consequences of his dark past catching up to him, when in reality he’s still stalking her through London after the death of her partner. He repeatedly casts himself as a martyr when Rhys maneuvers him into a deadly game involving a caged Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), and Joe is ready to leave Kate behind so Marienne can live. Joe keeps telling himself his intentions are that of a good man until he finally kills Rhys. But Rhys is still there, goading him, and Joe starts to remember how Marienne ended up in that cage. The Eat the Rich killer is Rhys, and Rhys is Joe. Rhys is the manifestation of the darkest parts of Joe’s psyche, the parts that not only accept that he’s a killer but revel in it. The person Joe’s been obsessively hunting this season is himself.