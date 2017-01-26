A New App Just Launched To Make Online Dating More Inclusive For People With Disabilities

"My older brother, Steve, has struggled with cognitive disabilities since early childhood," said Anderson. "Like most adults, Steve and the students in the program have smartphones and are active users on lifestyle applications such as Tinder or Bumble."

While those apps work in theory, they make it hard for people with disabilities to disclose. "Their biggest omission has always been their disability. They are ashamed of it, worried that it will automatically disqualify them from the dating pool," said Anderson.