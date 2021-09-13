26 Photos To Remember The Legendary Tupac Shakur On The Anniversary Of His Death

On Sept. 13, 1996, Tupac Shakur died after being wounded in a drive-by shooting six days earlier in Las Vegas. Though there have been numerous police investigations into the crime, no one has ever been charged. If he were alive today, the rap legend would be 50 years old.

Tupac was no stranger to the Billboard charts or the big screen; his hits include “California Love,” “Changes,” and “Hit 'Em Up.” Here are some photos that show off his indelible style.