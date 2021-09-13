 Skip To Content
26 Photos To Remember The Legendary Tupac Shakur On The Anniversary Of His Death

It has been 25 years since Tupac's death, but his legacy still lives on today.

By Kirsten Chilstrom

Picture of Kirsten Chilstrom Kirsten Chilstrom BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on September 13, 2021, at 1:16 p.m. ET

On Sept. 13, 1996, Tupac Shakur died after being wounded in a drive-by shooting six days earlier in Las Vegas. Though there have been numerous police investigations into the crime, no one has ever been charged. If he were alive today, the rap legend would be 50 years old.

Tupac was no stranger to the Billboard charts or the big screen; his hits include “California Love,” “Changes,” and “Hit 'Em Up.” Here are some photos that show off his indelible style.

Tupac smiles and wears a bandana, knit vest, and denim shirt
Raymond Boyd / Getty Images

Tupac Shakur backstage after performing at the Regal Theater in Chicago in March 1994

Al Pereira / Getty Images

Rappers Nas, Tupac Shakur, and Redman at Club Amazon in New York City, July 23, 1993

Tupac stands behind a lectern, speaks into a microphone, and gestures with his hand, standing next to Snoop Dogg in a suit
Frank Wiese / AP

Shakur speaks as rapper Snoop Doggy Dogg listens during a voter registration rally in South Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996.

A close-up of Tupac&#x27;s face, wearing a backward cap, rings, and a wristwatch
MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Tupac in Oakland, January 1992

Three men smile and lean forward to talk into microphones
Pat Johnson / Pat Johnson/Shutterstock

Tupac and close friend Shock G talk on a radio show in 1991.

Mark Peterson / Corbis via Getty Images

Tupac on the set of Above the Rim in Harlem in 1993

Tupac, wearing an Oakland A&#x27;s jersey, holds Janet Jackson in a photo studio
Eli Reed / Columbia / Kobal / Shutterstock

Janet Jackson and Tupac, costars of Poetic Justice, 1993

Mitchell Gerber / Corbis / VCG via Getty Images

Snoop Dogg and Tupac attend the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Tupac at the Paris Theater in New York City, November 1994

Mychal Watts / WireImage

Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac in early 1996

Tupac on a stage with other people raps into a microphone above a crowd of fans
Al Pereira / Getty Images

Tupac performs onstage at the Palladium on July 23, 1993, in New York.

Ralph Dominguez / MediaPunch / IPx

Tupac arrives at LAX, May 1994.

Tupac gives the finger to the camera
Al Pereira / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

From left: The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, and Redman backstage at Club Amazon on July 23, 1993, in New York City

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

From left: Tupac, MC Hammer, and Snoop Dogg at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 1996

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Tupac attends the 10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, March 29, 1996.

Al Pereira

Tupac with Chuck D of Public Enemy in New York City, 1993

Raymond Boyd / Getty Images

Humpty Hump (Shock G's alter ego) and Tupac perform at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, July 1990.

Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Tupac walks the red carpet in Los Angeles for the Poetic Justice premiere.

Raymond Boyd / Getty Images

Tupac at the MECCA Arena in Milwaukee, 1994

Gary Hershorn / Reuters

Tupac and members of the band Kiss present the Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group Award at the Grammys in Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 1996.

Archive Photos / Getty Images

Tupac in a scene from the film Gridlock'd

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Tupac at a party for Red Rock West in April 1994

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Tupac at the Wiltern venue in Los Angeles, September 1993

Tupac lifts his shirt to reveal a &quot;thug life&quot; tattoo across his abs
Lawrence Schwartzwald / Sygma via Getty Images

Tupac outside Nello in New York City, November 1994

Gary Reyes / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Tupac in Oakland, January 1992


