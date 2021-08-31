 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Devastating Photos Show The Caldor Fire Burning Near Lake Tahoe

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Devastating Photos Show The Caldor Fire Burning Near Lake Tahoe

The fire continued to threaten communities around Lake Tahoe on Tuesday.

By Kirsten Chilstrom

Picture of Kirsten Chilstrom Kirsten Chilstrom BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on August 31, 2021, at 3:54 p.m. ET

When the Caldor fire started on Aug. 14 in Northern California, no one expected that two weeks later its flames would cross the Sierra Nevada mountains, threatening the communities and beloved tourist attractions around Lake Tahoe. But as the temperatures rise around the world due to climate change, massive and destructive wildfires have become California's new normal. A dangerous mix of embers, wind, and dry land enabled the wildfire to consume more than 191,000 acres, and South Lake Tahoe, a city of 22,000 people, faced a tense backlog of traffic on Monday as people were forced to evacuate. As fire crews worked through the night — using retardant, water sources, and even snow blowing machines from a local resort — the blaze continued to resist containment, leaving locals and firefighters unsure of how much further the fire will go.

These photos show the unrelenting power of the fire and the community it is impacting.

Jae C. Hong / AP

A chimney stands on a property destroyed by the Caldor fire near South Lake Tahoe, Aug. 31.

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

In this long exposure photograph, fire and smoke push into the Lake Tahoe region during the Caldor fire on Aug. 29.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

A man plays violin as he waits in a miles-long traffic jam on Highway 50 as people evacuate ahead of the Caldor fire on Aug. 30 in South Lake Tahoe, California.

BrontÃ« Wittpenn / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

A snow maker drenches a slope-facing patio in efforts to protect it from the Caldor fire at Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort in Twin Bridges, Calif. on Aug. 30.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Winds blew embers and sparks that had the potential to ignite more spot fires or catch homes and buildings on fire on the night of Aug. 30.

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

Flames consume multiple homes as the Caldor fire pushes into South Lake Tahoe on Aug. 30.

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

Firefighters arrive at the scene as flames from the Caldor fire push into South Lake Tahoe on Aug. 30.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A firefighter prepares for duty in South Lake Tahoe, California on Aug. 30.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Fire crews worked all night to stop the Caldor fire spread after it spotted across Highway 89 in the early evening on Aug. 30.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

A chairlift at Sierra-at Tahoe ski resort sits idle as the Caldor fire moves through the area on Aug. 30 in Twin Bridges, California.

Jae C. Hong / AP

Two firefighters create a fuel break as the Caldor fire burns near homes in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

Fred Greaves / Reuters

The Caldor fire burns in Twin Bridges, California, U.S., Aug. 29.

BrontÃ« Wittpenn / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Three-year-old Madeleine Castellanos looks out of the window of her mother’s car while they wait in an evacuation line on Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe, California, on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

BrontÃ« Wittpenn / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Mark Salerno of Iron Mountain hand crew sets fire to create a fire break near Echo Summit Lodge near South Lake Tahoe, Aug. 30.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The Caldor fire burns in the hills above homes on Aug. 30 near South Lake Tahoe, California.

Fred Greaves / Reuters

Flames are seen in the windows of a cabin burning in the Caldor fire near Phillips, California, Aug. 29.

Fred Greaves / Reuters

An American flag burns along with a cabin in the Caldor fire near Phillips, California, Aug. 29.

Brittany Hosea-small / Reuters

Matt Ziebarth (center), 45, a fire fighter with the El Dorado County Fire Department, and his colleagues, Darob Baker (left), 30, and fire captain Rob Sime, 44, work on structure protection along Santa Clause Drive as flames from the Caldor fire burn through trees in Christmas Valley near South Lake Tahoe, California, Aug. 30.


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT