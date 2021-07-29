 Skip To Content
This Is The Hottest Tattoo At The Tokyo Olympics

Elite athletes at the Tokyo Olympics have two things in common — remarkable talent in their area of sport and a tattoo of the universally known Olympic rings.

By Kirsten Chilstrom

Picture of Kirsten Chilstrom Kirsten Chilstrom BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on July 29, 2021, at 9:39 a.m. ET

Elite athletes at the Tokyo Olympics have two things in common — remarkable talent in their area of sport and a tattoo of the universally known Olympic rings. From head to toe — teeny tiny or extra large — competitors in gymnastics, swimming, archery, soccer, judo, volleyball and beyond commit to the ink. While the Games may come and go, their tattoos will live on, and you can't blame them for never wanting to ever forget.

Two Olympic athletes compete in a boxing match in Tokyo.
Luis Robayo / AFP via Getty Images

Croatia's Luka Plantic and Jordan's Odai Riyad Adel Alhindawi fight during a match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 25, 2021.

Close up of an Olympian holding a badminton birdie.
Lintao Zhang / Getty Images

Team Bulgaria's Gabriela Stoeva's serves during a match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 26, 2021.

Close up look at athlete holding bow and arrow.
Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

Brady Ellison of Team United States competes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field on July 26, 2021.

Back view of a male gymnast&#x27;s tattoos.
Kyodo / AP

A male gymnast warms up at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 21, 2021 in Tokyo.

Female Olympic swimmer rests on side of pool.
Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty Images

Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem's tattoo is seen during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 25, 2021.

A tattooed volleyball player seen practicing for a match.
Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Volleyball player Viacheslav Krasilnikov of Team Russian Federation practices on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Olympic weightlifter holds barbell overhead in competition.
Vincenzo Pinto / AFP via Getty Images

A tattoo of the Olympic rings are seen on the arm of Vietnam's Thach Kim Tuan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 25, 2021.

Close-up view of the back of Italian Olympic gymnast&#x27;s neck tattoos
Natacha Pisarenko / AP

Italy's Vanessa Ferrari performs at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo.

American male swimmer exits the pool area at the Olympics
Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty Images

USA's Caeleb Dressel competes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 27, 2021.

Close-up of swimmer&#x27;s tattooed feet on a diving board
Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty Images

A tattoo of the Olympic rings on the foot of Canada's Jennifer Abel at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 25, 2021.

Olympic hockey player in action on the field in Tokyo
Ronald Hoogendoorn / Bsr Agency / Getty Images

Simon Gougnard of Belgium competes in Olympic men's hockey match between Netherlands and Belgium on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Female Olympic swimmer&#x27;s arm shows dainty tattoos
Martin Meissner / AP

France’s Fantine Lesaffre trains at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021.

Close-up of Simone Biles nails and wrist tattoo
Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

A detail shot of Simone Biles tattoo is seen on June 25, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

Olympic boxer wears red Tokyo 2020 gloves and flexes before competition
Luis Robayo / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Morocco's Abdelhaq Nadir competes in a boxing match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 25, 2021.

Close-up of Argentinian athlete&#x27;s back, jersey and arm tattoo
Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

Handball player Pablo Simonet of Argentina seen on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo.

Gymnast&#x27;s hands on the balance beam with red nails and Olympic rings tattoo
Dylan Martinez / Reuters

An Olympic rings tattoo is seen on Croatia's Ana Derek during training on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo.

British swimmer Adam Peaty stands outside the pool in Tokyo
Clive Rose / Getty Images

Team Great Britain's Adam Peaty trains on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Olympic volleyball player stands close to the net during a match.
Petros Giannakouris / AP

Joana Heidrich of Switzerland competes during a volleyball match at the 2020 Summer Olympics July 24, 2021.

Close-up of wet back of Olympic male athlete with swim cap on head.
Kacper Pempel / Reuters

A view of the Olympic rings tattoo on Kazakhstan's Rustam Ukumanov at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on July 25, 2021.

A female Olympian holds a gun at the Tokyo Olympics
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Team USA's Kayle Browning on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range on July 29, 2021.

Candid view of a male swimmer from Singapore preparing to compete.
Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty Images

Singapore's Joseph Schooling is seen at a swimming competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 27, 2021.

Bright yellow Tokyo 2020 ball is held under the arm of an Olympic athlete
Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

A tattoo of the Olympic rings is seen on the hand of Kelsey Robinson of the United States on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo.

A gymnast&#x27;s pointed foot on the balance beam with the Olympic rings tattooed on ankle
Natacha Pisarenko / AP

Canada's Shallon Olsen performs on the balance beam on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo.

Group of male swimmers dive into Olympic pool at start of competition
Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty Images

Iceland's Anton McKee (C) competes in a heat for the men's swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 27, 2021.

Close-up of Olympic male gymnast&#x27;s neck showing tattoo
Fu Tian / China News Service via Getty Images

Marios Georgiou of Team Cyprus seen training at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 21, 2021.

The foot of a judo athlete shows tiny Olympic rings tattoo
Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images

An Olympic rings tattoo is pictured on a judoka's foot during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan on July 28, 2021.


