The Photos Show The Devastating Aftermath Of The Deadly Kabul Airport Attacks

Two explosions outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday left a scene of carnage and destruction, with at least 12 US service members and an unknown number of Afghan civilians killed.

The attacks were believed to be carried out by ISIS suicide bombers and gunmen, US officials said, adding that they were still working to calculate "the total loss." The attacks only added to the chaos, panic, and fear for crowds of Afghan families who have been struggling to flee the country at the airport since the Taliban took over. Images showed emergency workers and civilians rushing to help those injured by the blasts and gunfire.

Here's a look at the destruction and chaos after the deadly attacks: