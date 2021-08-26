 Skip To Content
The Photos Show The Devastating Aftermath Of The Deadly Kabul Airport Attacks

At least 12 US service members and an unknown number of Afghan civilians were killed in two explosions at an already chaotic airport.

By Kirsten Chilstrom

Picture of Kirsten Chilstrom Kirsten Chilstrom BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on August 26, 2021, at 6:24 p.m. ET

Two explosions outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday left a scene of carnage and destruction, with at least 12 US service members and an unknown number of Afghan civilians killed.

The attacks were believed to be carried out by ISIS suicide bombers and gunmen, US officials said, adding that they were still working to calculate "the total loss." The attacks only added to the chaos, panic, and fear for crowds of Afghan families who have been struggling to flee the country at the airport since the Taliban took over. Images showed emergency workers and civilians rushing to help those injured by the blasts and gunfire.

Here's a look at the destruction and chaos after the deadly attacks:

A large crowd gathers outside a gate at the airport in Kabul as a guard posts a sign that reads Gate Closed
Wali Sabawoon / AP

A US soldier holds a sign indicating a gate is closed as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint outside the airport at Hamid Karzai International Airport on the morning of Aug. 26.

Smoke billows over the city after an explosion
Wali Sabawoon / AP

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul on Aug. 26.

People fill the streets and assist individuals who were wounded by the explosion
Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A wounded patient is brought by a taxi to an emergency hospital in Kabul on Aug. 26.

Two young Afghan boys embrace each other outside of a hospital at night
Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Two boys embrace each other outside of a hospital in Kabul after the attacks.


Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal

 A wounded man is seen on a stretcher being pushed to medical care
Wakil Kohsar / AFP via Getty Images

Medical and hospital staff bring an injured man on a stretcher for treatment after the two deadly explosions outside the airport in Kabul on Aug. 26.

Military solders huddle behind a wall in Kabul
Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

British soldiers secure the perimeter outside the Baron Hotel in Kabul.

A crowd sits in the dark as soldiers seek to protect them from another attack in Kabul
Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Afghan refugees crouch in a group as British military secure the perimeter outside the Baron Hotel on Aug. 26.

Five wounded men receive medical care in a hospital after suffering injuries from an explosion
Mohammad Asif Khan / AP

Wounded Afghans lie on a bed at a hospital after the deadly explosions outside the airport in Kabul on Aug. 26.

Afghan citizens help care for wounded people in the streets of Kabul
Wakil Kohsar / AFP via Getty Images

Volunteers and medical staff unload bodies from a pickup truck outside a hospital after the airport explosions in Kabul on Aug. 26.

Inside a hospital an injured person is seen with an IV in hand as they lay on a stretcher
Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A wounded patient waits in the hallway to be transported to another floor at Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital in Kabul.

Military troops stand guard outside of a hotel in Kabul
Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

British soldiers secure the perimeter outside the Baron Hotel on a road that leads to the Abbey Gate in Kabul on Aug. 26.

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A wounded patient walks out with an IV bag in hand in Kabul on Aug. 26.


