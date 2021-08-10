 Skip To Content
These Photos Show The Immense Scale Of The Wildfires Ravaging Greece

Thousands of people, many with injured animals, have been forced to flee the wildfires.

By Kirsten Chilstrom

Posted on August 10, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Hundreds of wildfires in Greece have forced people to evacuate as the nation struggles to regain control with help from other countries.

On the Greek island of Evia, which produces many staples, including olives, figs, and honey, wildfires have forced residents and their animals onto ferries and into temporary shelters. “These last few days have been among the hardest for our country in decades,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. “We are dealing with a natural disaster of unprecedented dimensions.” The causes of the blazes have yet to be determined, although weather disasters are inextricably linked to human-induced climate change. The planet has already warmed 2.1 degrees since 1880, according to NASA, which is exacerbating the natural disasters. Wildfire seasons are getting longer. And heat waves are becoming hotter, more frequent, and longer-lasting.

These photos show the bravery of people fighting to put out the flames and the hardship of those evacuating, who are carrying with them personal items and animals who've been injured and burned.

Passengers board a ferry as a fire burns on the horizon
Nicolas Economou / Reuters

People board a ferry as a wildfire burns in the village of Limni on the Greek island of Evia, Aug. 6, 2021.

A woman walks off of a boat carrying bags full of personal belongings
Petros Karadjias / AP

A passenger disembarks a ferry that accommodated evacuees during a wildfire in the village of Pefki on Evia island.

A woman holds her dog close to her chest as a fire is seen in the background.
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images

A woman holds a dog in her arms as forest fires approach the village of Pefki on Evia island, on Aug. 8.

On the beach in Greece dogs are seen in crates and on beach chairs awaiting a boat.
Petros Karadjias / AP

People and pets gather on the beach during a wildfire at Pefki village on Evia island north of Athens.

A burnt building is shown after the fire ravaged the interior.
Milos Bicanski / Getty Images

Remains of an 18th century Orthodox church after the fire in Kokino Milia village on Evia island.

A woman puts her hand to her forehead and has her head down in sadness as a wildfire gets closer to her property.
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images

A woman reacts during a fire in the village of Asmini on the island of Evia.

Volunteers and a firefighter work side by side to put out the wildfire in Greece.
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images

A firefighter and volunteers use a water hose while trying to extinguish a fire in the village of Glatsona on the island of Evia on Aug. 9.

A view of the interior of a temporary shelter on the island of Evia in Greece.
Thodoris Nikolaou / AP

People who fled their homes during wildfires are accommodated at an indoor hall in Chalkida, the capital of Evia island, on Aug. 7.

A volunteer helps handle injured turtles who suffered injury from the wildfire in Greece.
Louiza Vradi / Reuters

A volunteer places injured turtles in water boxes at the Hellenic Wildlife Care Association ANIMA's first aid centre, in Athens on Aug. 8.

A volunteer helps handle an injured goose which suffered injury from the wildfire in Greece.
Louiza Vradi / Reuters

Hellenic Wildlife Care Association ANIMA President Maria Ganoti holds an injured goose.

A dog sleeps with his paws wrapped in bandages after suffering injury from the wildfire in Greece.
Louiza Vradi / Reuters

A dog with burned paws sleeps at a makeshift shelter following a wildfire north of Athens on Aug. 8.

People and their animals wait to board a boat to evacuate their home island from a wildfire in Greece.
Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

A ferry hosts residents and their pets outside Pefki village on the island of Evia.

An injured turtle is seen here after suffering injury from the wildfire in Greece.
Louiza Vradi / Reuters

An injured turtle from a wildfire, is seen at the Hellenic Wildlife Care Association ANIMA's first aid centre, in Athens.

A resident of Greece is seen attempting to put out a fire on their property.
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A resident tries to extinguish the fire in the village of Peyki on the island of Evia.

A man pulls his cow as they attempt to escape the wildfires in Greece.
Giorgos Moutafis / Reuters

Residents evacuate the area with their animals as a wildfire rages in the suburb of Thrakomakedones, north of Athens, on Aug. 7.

People are seen looking at the red horizon as the wildfires approach their village.
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images

Local youths and volunteers gather in an open field and wait to support firefighters during a wildfire next to the village of Kamatriades.

People and their dog wait on a boat after evacuating the Greek Island where they live.
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Residents from north Evia stay on a ship as a wildfire burns on Aug. 8.

An aerial view of the devastation from the wildfire that has burned in Greece for over five days.
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images

This aerial picture taken on Aug. 9 shows burned trees in the village of Pefki on Evia island.

A view of a burned out interior of a building in Greece that was hit by the wildfire.
Thodoris Nikolaou / AP

Religious murals are seen in a burned church in Limni village on Aug. 7.

An orange horizon is the backdrop to a view of a Greek flag and a sculpture of a Greek God.
Petros Karadjias / AP

Smoke from wildfire spreads over the statue of Poseidon on Evia island.

The sun goes down as people take refuge on a boat after evacuating the Greek island of Evia.
Petros Karadjias / AP

People use a ferry to evacuate from Pefki village on Aug. 8.



