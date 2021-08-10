These Photos Show The Immense Scale Of The Wildfires Ravaging Greece

Hundreds of wildfires in Greece have forced people to evacuate as the nation struggles to regain control with help from other countries.

On the Greek island of Evia, which produces many staples, including olives, figs, and honey, wildfires have forced residents and their animals onto ferries and into temporary shelters. “These last few days have been among the hardest for our country in decades,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. “We are dealing with a natural disaster of unprecedented dimensions.” The causes of the blazes have yet to be determined, although weather disasters are inextricably linked to human-induced climate change. The planet has already warmed 2.1 degrees since 1880, according to NASA, which is exacerbating the natural disasters. Wildfire seasons are getting longer. And heat waves are becoming hotter, more frequent, and longer-lasting.

These photos show the bravery of people fighting to put out the flames and the hardship of those evacuating, who are carrying with them personal items and animals who've been injured and burned.