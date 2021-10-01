15 Throwback Photos To Celebrate 50 Years Of Walt Disney World Resort

On Oct. 1, 1971, Walt Disney World Resort opened its magical gates for the first time to tourists in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The ticket price for admission was $3.50, or $24 in today's money. Disney's main character, Mickey, was already 43 years old, Disneyland in California had been open for 16 years, and Walt Disney himself had died five years prior in 1966. The Florida resort and theme park started with the Magic Kingdom and would grow over time to include EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Disney's Hollywood Studios.

These photos show the early days of Disney World in Florida.