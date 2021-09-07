These Photos Show What The First Day Of School Looks Like Across The Country

Over the past month, schools across the nation have welcomed students back for what many were hoping would be a "normal" school year. Since March 2020, districts have operated in a variety of nontraditional models including completely virtual classes and hybrid scheduling. But as intense school boards meetings make headlines, mask mandates — and bans on mask mandates — leave communities divided and the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads nationally, the start to the 2021-2022 school year is still anything but normal. These photos show a range of emotions and give us a glimpse of how schools, teachers, and students across the country handled their first days back.