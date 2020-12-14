28 Books To Read Based On The Shows You Binge-Watched This Year

You should read: The Wangs vs. the World by Jade Chang

What it's about: Charles Wang, a Chinese immigrant with a cosmetics empire, suddenly finds himself bankrupt and carting his kids — amateur comedian Andrew and fashionista Grace — and their stepmother to his eldest daughter's hideout in New York. Along the way, he'll have to figure out what's more important — keeping his fractured family together or reclaiming his pride back home in China?

Similarities: Riches to rags, dysfunctional family, heartfelt humor