17 Fantasy Series To Check Out If You Loved "Red Queen"
For when you have a Mare Barrow-sized hole in your heart.
So you finished War Storm, the fourth and final installment in Victoria Aveyard's Red Queen series and you're thinking: what now? Mare's story may be over, but amazing female–led fantasy series live on. So while you sulk in that post-finale book coma, check out these equally awesome fantasy series to start next.
1. The Broken Earth by N.K. Jemisin
2. The Daevabad Trilogy by S.A. Chakraborty
3. Three Dark Crowns by Kendare Blake
4. Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas
5. An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir
6. Penryn and the End of Days by Susan Ee
7. Graceling Realm by Kristin Cashore
8. The Green Bone Saga by Fonda Lee
9. Binti by Nnedi Okorafor
10. The Grisha Trilogy by Leigh Bardugo
11. Soul Eaters by Eliza Crewe
12. Legacy of Orïsha by Tomi Adeyemi
13. Mistborn by Brandon Sanderson
14. The Girl at Midnight by Melissa Grey
15. The Folk of the Air by Holly Black
16. The Young Elites by Marie Lu
17. Daughter of Smoke & Bone by Laini Taylor
