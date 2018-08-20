17 Fantasy Series To Check Out If You Loved "Red Queen"

Orbit Books

This series' first novel, The Fifth Season, follows a woman named Essun who has mysterious and dangerous powers she must hide from the world as she searches for her missing daughter in a post-apocalyptic land. With twists and turns and a surprise reveal at the end, this book will leave you wanting to grab the next in the series right away.

Get The Fifth Season from Amazon for $12.63, Barnes & Noble for $13.51, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.