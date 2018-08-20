BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

17 Fantasy Series To Check Out If You Loved "Red Queen"

books

17 Fantasy Series To Check Out If You Loved "Red Queen"

For when you have a Mare Barrow-sized hole in your heart.

By Kirby Beaton

Headshot of Kirby Beaton

Kirby Beaton

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on August 20, 2018, at 1:42 p.m. ET

So you finished War Storm, the fourth and final installment in Victoria Aveyard's Red Queen series and you're thinking: what now? Mare's story may be over, but amazing female–led fantasy series live on. So while you sulk in that post-finale book coma, check out these equally awesome fantasy series to start next.

1. The Broken Earth by N.K. Jemisin

This series&#x27; first novel, The Fifth Season, follows a woman named Essun who has mysterious and dangerous powers she must hide from the world as she searches for her missing daughter in a post-apocalyptic land. With twists and turns and a surprise reveal at the end, this book will leave you wanting to grab the next in the series right away.Get The Fifth Season from Amazon for $12.63, Barnes &amp; Noble for $13.51, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.
Orbit Books

This series' first novel, The Fifth Season, follows a woman named Essun who has mysterious and dangerous powers she must hide from the world as she searches for her missing daughter in a post-apocalyptic land. With twists and turns and a surprise reveal at the end, this book will leave you wanting to grab the next in the series right away.

Get The Fifth Season from Amazon for $12.63, Barnes & Noble for $13.51, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

2. The Daevabad Trilogy by S.A. Chakraborty

Chakraborty&#x27;s debut novel will have you counting down the days for the sequel&#x27;s release in early 2019. The City of Brass is about a street smart woman named Nahri living in 18th century Cairo, who, despite not believing in magic, accidentally finds herself mixed up in the land of the magical Djinn. There she discovers secrets about herself and her mysterious past which change her whole life.Get The City of Brass from Amazon for $14.40, Barnes &amp; Noble for $16.56, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.
Harper Collins

Chakraborty's debut novel will have you counting down the days for the sequel's release in early 2019. The City of Brass is about a street smart woman named Nahri living in 18th century Cairo, who, despite not believing in magic, accidentally finds herself mixed up in the land of the magical Djinn. There she discovers secrets about herself and her mysterious past which change her whole life.

Get The City of Brass from Amazon for $14.40, Barnes & Noble for $16.56, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

3. Three Dark Crowns by Kendare Blake

If you&#x27;re missing battling queens then this is the series for you. It takes place on the island of Fennbirn, where, in every generation, a set of female triplets is born, each with a form of unique powerful magic. These sisters must then battle for the throne. You&#x27;ll either love or hate Princesses Mirabella, Katherine, and Arsinoe, but either way you&#x27;ll be itching for the next installment in the series.Get Three Dark Crowns from Amazon for $7.14, from Barnes &amp; Noble for $7.69, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.
Harper Collins

If you're missing battling queens then this is the series for you. It takes place on the island of Fennbirn, where, in every generation, a set of female triplets is born, each with a form of unique powerful magic. These sisters must then battle for the throne. You'll either love or hate Princesses Mirabella, Katherine, and Arsinoe, but either way you'll be itching for the next installment in the series.

Get Three Dark Crowns from Amazon for $7.14, from Barnes & Noble for $7.69, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas

Throne of Glass introduces us to Celaena Sardothien, a young assassin who is captured by the crown and offered conditional freedom by the handsome Prince Dorian if she can beat his opponents&#x27; assassins in a contest. While living in the castle, she discovers a destiny she never could have imagined for herself. The next six books (the seventh and final installment comes out late 2018) introduce a medley of enjoyable characters that will keep you hooked.Get Throne of Glass from Amazon for $7.49, Barnes &amp; Noble for $8.01, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.
Harper Collins

Throne of Glass introduces us to Celaena Sardothien, a young assassin who is captured by the crown and offered conditional freedom by the handsome Prince Dorian if she can beat his opponents' assassins in a contest. While living in the castle, she discovers a destiny she never could have imagined for herself. The next six books (the seventh and final installment comes out late 2018) introduce a medley of enjoyable characters that will keep you hooked.

Get Throne of Glass from Amazon for $7.49, Barnes & Noble for $8.01, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

5. An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir

In a merciless world inspired by ancient Rome we meet Laia, a girl on the streets just trying to survive under the Martial Empire which punishes defiance with death. When her brother is arrested by the empire, she commits herself to the rebellion by joining the military academy as a spy. There, she meets Elias: supposedly the school&#x27;s best warrior, but with a secret of his own. Get An Ember in the Ashes from Amazon for $10.79, Barnes &amp; Noble for $11, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.
Razorbill

In a merciless world inspired by ancient Rome we meet Laia, a girl on the streets just trying to survive under the Martial Empire which punishes defiance with death. When her brother is arrested by the empire, she commits herself to the rebellion by joining the military academy as a spy. There, she meets Elias: supposedly the school's best warrior, but with a secret of his own.

Get An Ember in the Ashes from Amazon for $10.79, Barnes & Noble for $11, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

6. Penryn and the End of Days by Susan Ee

When the first novel of this completed trilogy opens, it&#x27;s been six weeks since the angels of the apocalypse have plunged Earth into its darkest days. When her little sister gets kidnapped, seventeen-year-old Penryn is desperate to get her back — desperate enough to team up with the enemy. Enter fallen angel Raffe, who has lost his wings and is on a mission of his own. This trilogy will keep you guessing about who to trust and who might be Penryn&#x27;s downfall.Get Angelfall from Amazon for $6.99, Barnes &amp; Noble for $7.99, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.
Skyscape

When the first novel of this completed trilogy opens, it's been six weeks since the angels of the apocalypse have plunged Earth into its darkest days. When her little sister gets kidnapped, seventeen-year-old Penryn is desperate to get her back

— desperate enough to team up with the enemy. Enter fallen angel Raffe, who has lost his wings and is on a mission of his own. This trilogy will keep you guessing about who to trust and who might be Penryn's downfall.

Get Angelfall from Amazon for $6.99, Barnes & Noble for $7.99, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

7. Graceling Realm by Kristin Cashore

Katsa is as strong a female lead as you can get: She&#x27;s a Graceling, one of rare people in her realm born with extreme skills. Her Grace happens to be killing. But her powers come with a price, as she is forced to act as the King&#x27;s thug, killing those he sees fit. Burdened with her powers, Katsa never expects to learn the true secret behind her Grace... or to fall in love with Prince Po. With two more books in the trilogy, you&#x27;re able to dive even deeper into the Graceling Realm.Get Graceling from Amazon for $9.74, Barnes &amp; Noble for $9.99, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.
Harcourt

Katsa is as strong a female lead as you can get: She's a Graceling, one of rare people in her realm born with extreme skills. Her Grace happens to be killing. But her powers come with a price, as she is forced to act as the King's thug, killing those he sees fit. Burdened with her powers, Katsa never expects to learn the true secret behind her Grace... or to fall in love with Prince Po. With two more books in the trilogy, you're able to dive even deeper into the Graceling Realm.

Get Graceling from Amazon for $9.74, Barnes & Noble for $9.99, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. The Green Bone Saga by Fonda Lee

Featuring political intrigue, unique magical elements, and more drama than Game of Thrones, this series&#x27; first and only novel so far, Jade City, will blow you away. Lee was inspired by a childhood full of kung-fu movies, and that inspiration shows in the novel&#x27;s intricately built world and gripping characters. It follows the story of the Kaul family, a dynasty of jade warriors tasked with protecting their city, Janloon. But rival political parties are mounting a defense — will the Kauls be ready in time?Get Jade City from Amazon for $11.62, Barnes &amp; Noble for $14.09, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.
Orbit Books

Featuring political intrigue, unique magical elements, and more drama than Game of Thrones, this series' first and only novel so far, Jade City, will blow you away. Lee was inspired by a childhood full of kung-fu movies, and that inspiration shows in the novel's intricately built world and gripping characters. It follows the story of the Kaul family, a dynasty of jade warriors tasked with protecting their city, Janloon. But rival political parties are mounting a defense — will the Kauls be ready in time?

Get Jade City from Amazon for $11.62, Barnes & Noble for $14.09, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

9. Binti by Nnedi Okorafor

When it comes to Afrofuturism, Nnedi Okorafor is a name to look out for. In this series, Binti is the first person from her tribe to be accepted to the acclaimed Oomza University, one of the best schools in the galaxy. But accepting this offer means giving up everything: her family, her community, and her culture. Surrounded by strangers, she sets off through space to her new home — but the journey is dangerous, and when her ship is overtaken by enemy aliens, she must use the gifts of her people to keep herself alive.Get Binti from Amazon for $4.99, Barnes &amp; Noble for $8.49, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.
Tor Books

When it comes to Afrofuturism, Nnedi Okorafor is a name to look out for. In this series, Binti is the first person from her tribe to be accepted to the acclaimed Oomza University, one of the best schools in the galaxy. But accepting this offer means giving up everything: her family, her community, and her culture. Surrounded by strangers, she sets off through space to her new home — but the journey is dangerous, and when her ship is overtaken by enemy aliens, she must use the gifts of her people to keep herself alive.

Get Binti from Amazon for $4.99, Barnes & Noble for $8.49, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

10. The Grisha Trilogy by Leigh Bardugo

This trilogy&#x27;s first novel, Shadow and Bone, takes place in Ravka, a once-great nation torn apart by a dark force called the Shadow Fold that consists of flesh-eating monsters. Unfortunately, the only person who might be able to save Ravka is Alina, a self-proclaimed &quot;failure.&quot; Luckily, Alina has a hidden power that will bring her to the forefront of this battle, joining the forces of the elite Grisha army. Will she be able to save her nation from the darkness?Get Shadow and Bone from Amazon for $3.68, Barnes &amp; Noble for $7.69, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.
Henry Holt and Company

This trilogy's first novel, Shadow and Bone, takes place in Ravka, a once-great nation torn apart by a dark force called the Shadow Fold that consists of flesh-eating monsters. Unfortunately, the only person who might be able to save Ravka is Alina, a self-proclaimed "failure." Luckily, Alina has a hidden power that will bring her to the forefront of this battle, joining the forces of the elite Grisha army. Will she be able to save her nation from the darkness?

Get Shadow and Bone from Amazon for $3.68, Barnes & Noble for $7.69, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

11. Soul Eaters by Eliza Crewe

Cracked, this completed trilogy&#x27;s first novel, introduces Meda, a girl who... eats people. Well, technically she eats souls. She can&#x27;t help her appetite, so she only goes after the truly terrible people in the world (she promises) but with her mother dead, she has no one to help her understand why she has this Hunger. When men in suits come looking for her, she has to seek shelter with the Crusaders, a band of fighters determined to wipe out her kind. While keeping her identity hidden, Meda tries to learn the truth about herself, but might not like what she finds. This book has a lovely sense of humor, with characters you&#x27;ll want to ~ devour ~.Get Cracked from Amazon for $12, Barnes &amp; Noble for $7.41, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.
Strange Chemistry

Cracked, this completed trilogy's first novel, introduces Meda, a girl who... eats people. Well, technically she eats souls. She can't help her appetite, so she only goes after the truly terrible people in the world (she promises) but with her mother dead, she has no one to help her understand why she has this Hunger. When men in suits come looking for her, she has to seek shelter with the Crusaders, a band of fighters determined to wipe out her kind. While keeping her identity hidden, Meda tries to learn the truth about herself, but might not like what she finds. This book has a lovely sense of humor, with characters you'll want to ~ devour ~.

Get Cracked from Amazon for $12, Barnes & Noble for $7.41, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Legacy of Orïsha by Tomi Adeyemi

The first book of this trilogy, Children of Blood and Bone, takes place in Orïsha, where magic was once so common it could be felt humming in the soil. Zélie remembers magic, but ever since the cruel king ordered all of the magi killed — including her mother — magic has disappeared from the land. Now it&#x27;s up to Zélie to reclaim her magic and save her people.Get Children of Blood and Bone from Amazon for $10.34, Barnes &amp; Noble for $10.34, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.
Henry Holt and Company

The first book of this trilogy, Children of Blood and Bone, takes place in Orïsha, where magic was once so common it could be felt humming in the soil. Zélie remembers magic, but ever since the cruel king ordered all of the magi killed — including her mother — magic has disappeared from the land. Now it's up to Zélie to reclaim her magic and save her people.

Get Children of Blood and Bone from Amazon for $10.34, Barnes & Noble for $10.34, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

13. Mistborn by Brandon Sanderson

Sanderson&#x27;s long list of successful series prove he definitely knows his way around a fantasy novel. The Mistborn trilogy begins with The Final Empire, introducing us to Vin, a sixteen-year-old thief just trying to survive in a world where ash falls from the sky and dark things lurk in the mists. When she discovers she&#x27;s part of the elite &quot;Mistborn,&quot; those who can control metal, she begins a journey with a ragtag group to destroy The Final Empire and save her world from perpetual darkness.Get The Final Empire from Amazon for $5.75, Barnes &amp; Noble for $8.99, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.
Tor Books

Sanderson's long list of successful series prove he definitely knows his way around a fantasy novel. The Mistborn trilogy begins with The Final Empire, introducing us to Vin, a sixteen-year-old thief just trying to survive in a world where ash falls from the sky and dark things lurk in the mists. When she discovers she's part of the elite "Mistborn," those who can control metal, she begins a journey with a ragtag group to destroy The Final Empire and save her world from perpetual darkness.

Get The Final Empire from Amazon for $5.75, Barnes & Noble for $8.99, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

14. The Girl at Midnight by Melissa Grey

The first book in this series takes place somewhere familiar: New York City. But soon we discover that under that familiar skyline lies a magical hidden world filled with supernatural beings called the Avicen. An enchantment keeps them hidden from the human world... except for a feisty thief named Echo. The Avicen are the only family Echo has ever known, so when a magical war threatens her family, she sets out on a quest to find peace.Get The Girl at Midnight from Amazon for $9.99, Barnes &amp; Noble for $9.99, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.
Delacorte Press

The first book in this series takes place somewhere familiar: New York City. But soon we discover that under that familiar skyline lies a magical hidden world filled with supernatural beings called the Avicen. An enchantment keeps them hidden from the human world... except for a feisty thief named Echo. The Avicen are the only family Echo has ever known, so when a magical war threatens her family, she sets out on a quest to find peace.

Get The Girl at Midnight from Amazon for $9.99, Barnes & Noble for $9.99, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

15. The Folk of the Air by Holly Black

The first novel in this series, The Cruel Prince, takes place ten years after Jude&#x27;s parents were killed and she and her sisters were taken to live with the High Court of the Faeries. Now, she is desperate to fit in with her royal peers, despite her mortality and the fact that many of the fey hate humans. Especially the cruel prince (ha, get it?) Cardan, who is as beautiful as he is evil. Jude will have to cross him to earn her place among royalty, but is it worth risking her life?Get The Cruel Prince from Amazon for $12.99, Barnes &amp; Noble for $12.99, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.
Little, Brown and Company

The first novel in this series, The Cruel Prince, takes place ten years after Jude's parents were killed and she and her sisters were taken to live with the High Court of the Faeries. Now, she is desperate to fit in with her royal peers, despite her mortality and the fact that many of the fey hate humans. Especially the cruel prince (ha, get it?) Cardan, who is as beautiful as he is evil. Jude will have to cross him to earn her place among royalty, but is it worth risking her life?

Get The Cruel Prince from Amazon for $12.99, Barnes & Noble for $12.99, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

ADVERTISEMENT

16. The Young Elites by Marie Lu

This completed trilogy gives us Adelina, a survivor of a lethal blood disease that ravaged her nation a decade ago. Though she survived, the marks of the illness live on in the whiteness of her hair and the jagged scar where her eye once was. But rumors swirl that the survivors are marked in other ways as well — perhaps with powerful gifts. When Adelina discovers the undergound society of other &quot;Young Elites,&quot; she meets Enzo, their leader and a supposed ally. But the king&#x27;s men are hunting the Elites, especially Teren, although he might have the biggest secret of all.Get The Young Elites from Amazon for $8.79, Barnes &amp; Noble for $9.91, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.
G.P. Putnam's Sons

This completed trilogy gives us Adelina, a survivor of a lethal blood disease that ravaged her nation a decade ago. Though she survived, the marks of the illness live on in the whiteness of her hair and the jagged scar where her eye once was. But rumors swirl that the survivors are marked in other ways as well — perhaps with powerful gifts. When Adelina discovers the undergound society of other "Young Elites," she meets Enzo, their leader and a supposed ally. But the king's men are hunting the Elites, especially Teren, although he might have the biggest secret of all.

Get The Young Elites from Amazon for $8.79, Barnes & Noble for $9.91, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

17. Daughter of Smoke & Bone by Laini Taylor

Who is Karou? That&#x27;s a question she&#x27;s always asked herself. She has a habit of sketching mysterious creatures, can speak many languages (some inhuman), and her bright blue hair literally grows out of her head that way. When she meets Akiva, she might finally learn the answer to her question, but will she regret what she discovers?Get Daughter of Smoke &amp; Bone from Amazon for $7.82, Barnes &amp; Noble for $11.99, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.
Little, Brown and Company

Who is Karou? That's a question she's always asked herself. She has a habit of sketching mysterious creatures, can speak many languages (some inhuman), and her bright blue hair literally grows out of her head that way. When she meets Akiva, she might finally learn the answer to her question, but will she regret what she discovers?

Get Daughter of Smoke & Bone from Amazon for $7.82, Barnes & Noble for $11.99, or a local bookseller through Indiebound here.

CORRECTION

An earlier version of this article described Victoria Aveyard as a self-proclaimed “Maashole.” She is really a self-declared “Masshole," and that sentence has been removed from the post.

ADVERTISEMENT