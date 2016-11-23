How Delivering Meals To Seniors Showed Me The Real New York
After years of living in a place I couldn't really know, it was volunteering with a meal delivery service — and meeting the people who needed those meals — that finally opened New York City up to me.
Kate Gavino is the creator of the blog and book Last Night's Reading (Penguin Books). Her work has been featured in The Guardian, Lenny Letter, O Magazine, Rookie, the Paris Review Daily, and Brooklyn Magazine.
-
