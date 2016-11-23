BuzzFeed News

How Delivering Meals To Seniors Showed Me The Real New York

reader

After years of living in a place I couldn't really know, it was volunteering with a meal delivery service — and meeting the people who needed those meals — that finally opened New York City up to me.

By Kate Gavino

Headshot of Kate Gavino

Kate Gavino

BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on November 23, 2016, at 10:30 a.m. ET

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Kate Gavino for BuzzFeed News

Kate Gavino is the creator of the blog and book Last Night's Reading (Penguin Books). Her work has been featured in The Guardian, Lenny Letter, O Magazine, Rookie, the Paris Review Daily, and Brooklyn Magazine.

You can also see and share this essay as a video:

