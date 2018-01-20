The Last Government Shutdown Rocked The NSA. Another Will Only Increase The Suffering.

“For so long, NSA made the emphasis on the mission,” said one former agency hacker who dealt with the previous shutdown. “It’s clear that Congress didn't care about the mission if they were willing to act like petulant children.”

A new government shutdown will severely diminish morale and production at the National Security Agency, say former agency hackers who were left hanging the last time Congress failed to pass a budget.

The previous shutdown, when Congress couldn’t resolve whether to defund the Affordable Care Act in 2013, wreaked workplace havoc on the NSA, many of whose workers were told to go home and wait to be called to work at an indefinite future date. It forced a halt to the hacking of intelligence targets, a process that requires careful, regular maintenance and can’t easily be paused and then resumed.

The NSA already struggles with employee retention and low morale. A series of high-profile illegal leaks in recent years, a president who sometimes dismisses intelligence findings, and the fact that the private sector is willing to pay top talent far more than the government does all contribute to high turnover, former employees say.

A shutdown is likely to spur already disaffected NSA workers to consider alternatives, especially if it lasts longer than a few days. The 2013 shutdown lasted 16 days.

“When the shutdown happened is when I started to look for work back in the private sector in earnest,” said Tony Robbins, who worked in NSA’s elite Tailored Access Operations unit during the 2013 shutdown and left for a more stable cybersecurity job soon after.

“For so long, NSA made the emphasis on the mission,” Robbins told BuzzFeed News. “Pay not as good as private sector? Think of the mission. Not getting along with your peers? Focus on the mission. A nervous frustrated wreck because of the nature of your work and can't talk to anybody outside of the agency about it because it’s top secret/sensitive compartmented information material? Focus on the mission. It’s clear that Congress didn't care about the mission if they were willing to act like petulant children.”

When news of the 2013 shutdown hit the agency, it created an awkward, demeaning situation where employees were divvied up into those who were critical and those who weren’t.

“The managers who were supposed to be planning missions were instead spending time and resources on determining which missions would continue, with every manager obviously fighting over limited resources for their pet projects,” said Jake Williams, also an NSA TAO employee at the time who later left to devote full time to his own cybersecurity company.

“Many of those not deemed mission-critical were sulking around a little before the eventual shutdown. I suppose that's to be expected since they were being forced to take unpaid leave, and it wasn't certain if they would ever be paid,” he told BuzzFeed News.