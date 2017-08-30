Social Media Saved Harvey Victims In Texas — But That's Not Really A Plan

Twitter and smartphones didn't exist when Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans. Hurricane Harvey showed their potential — and how much remains to be done.

Tuesday afternoon, with floodwaters rising in Houston and residents still stranded in their homes, hundreds of people turned to the walkie-talkie app Zello, which posts short voice messages in an ever growing feed, to coordinate help.

One Zello group, Houston Harvey, posted hundreds of messages an hour. Among boat owners offering their services and drivers in need of a safe route out of town, much of the chatter focused on Heidi, a mother with an unspecified illness and two autistic sons, one of whom uses a wheelchair.

“She’s on the emergency evacuation list several times over,” said a woman with the username mswrt. “We’re trying to get somebody out to her as fast as we can.”

“What is the location for that mom with the autistic kids?” asked a man who used the handle yert68. “We have a low-water boat able to get to her, and we’re in the Baytown area right now.”

A third user, sarah1118, gave the address. “She is in an apartment complex that is slowly rising. And she is alone with her two sons and she needs a boat that can accommodate her son’s wheelchair.”

But Zello’s limitations were quickly apparent. It didn't offer a way to respond directly to other users if they hadn't been added as a contact. New messages, posted in real time, overwhelmed older ones. Some gave advice that only might be helpful. Others were just dead air. A quiet man who offered no other information simply asked “How can I help?” No one responded to him. Clearly, no one was in charge.

“The Coast Guard is in that area,” said a user identified as CW2009. “I’m not sure if they’re rescuing them.”

Eventually, according to a woman who said she was Heidi’s sister, the Coast Guard came for Heidi, but they didn’t rescue her. Misty, who said she was in touch with the Coast Guard, said it was because they couldn’t take the wheelchair, and Heidi wouldn’t, or maybe couldn’t, take her son out of it.

“It’s ridiculous. You have two kids and an adult that needs medication. No food, needs supplies, and they left her there behind,” the sister said.

Another user weighed in: Did the Coast Guard help?

The response: “They’ve already left the area.”

------

That Texans have turned to social media in the wake of a historic flood shouldn't be surprising. As of Monday, according to the Federal Communications Commission, 16 of the area's emergency call centers were having problems dealing with the deluge of 911 calls they were receiving. That sent people needing help to Twitter, Facebook, and Zello to summon help.

But while that's potentially valuable, it is an imperfect way for governments to help disaster victims, Michael Lindell, a professor emeritus at Texas A&M University and the former director of its Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center, told BuzzFeed News.

For one, he said, “You’re not going to wind up with 100% of the local population reading the local emergency management’s Facebook pages.”

For another, social media, with its thousands of users, offers little consistency in standards and practices, making dependence on it risky. Apps such as Zello, better known as a protest organizing tool in countries such as Turkey, Russia, and Venezuela, aren't well known in Texas, and the app itself is a major drain on a smartphone battery.

In disaster areas, the internet can be as unreliable as any utility. Nearly 200,000 people have lost internet in their homes due to Harvey, according to the FCC, and internet service on cell phones has been hampered, with 364 cell phone towers in 27 counties in Texas and Louisiana suffering at least partial service outages.

NetBlocks, a research program that grew as a response to censorship in Turkey and now monitors internet outages around the world, noted that some areas, like Corpus Christi, suffered severe internet outages when the storm hit.