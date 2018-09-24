Only 13 States Have Sent Representatives To Jeff Sessions’ Summit On Social Media Bias

Representatives of 13 states and the District of Columbia have gathered in the nation’s capital to take the first steps of what could become a massive coordinated antitrust lawsuit against the country’s top tech companies, rooted in the idea they are fundamentally biased against conservatives.



The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Department of Justice on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The attorneys general of Alabama, California, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Utah are expected to attend, as well as representatives from those offices in Arkansas, Arizona, Missouri, Texas, and Washington state. The District of Columbia attorney general, Karl Racine, will also attend. Twenty-four states had been invited.

States haven’t received a formal itinerary in advance of the meeting, officials said.

Top Justice officials, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Acting Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio, and Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim are scheduled to attend.

The DOJ originally announced the meeting in the immediate aftermath of a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that quizzed Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about their policies. While that hearing never addressed whether the social media platforms discriminated against conservative viewpoints, it came after Apple, Google, and Facebook had banned right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who during a break berated Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, claiming that tech companies’ decision to ban him from their platforms was evidence those companies are “purging conservatives.”

Prominent elected Republicans have stressed the idea in recent months that tech companies are biased against them, with little evidence. After a Vice story claimed that Twitter was “shadow-banning” some conservative luminaries from the site — Dorsey has testified it was a brief algorithmic decision to keep users whose followers were abusive from auto-filling when users would try to search from them — Trump called for an investigation.