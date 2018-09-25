Jeff Sessions Finally Met With State Officials About Social Media, And Political Bias Barely Came Up

Despite President Trump’s insistence that social media platforms are biased against conservatives, the much-anticipated meeting largely focused on privacy and antitrust.

Allison Shelley / Reuters

WASHINGTON — The long-awaited meeting between the Justice Department and state attorney generals about just what to do about social media companies focused less on the alleged political bias of those companies, as President Trump has harped on, and more on potential antitrust and privacy issues.

The Justice Department had originally framed the meeting as discussing the idea that Facebook, Google, and Twitter have monopolies and the longstanding allegation — presented without evidence — that they deliberately stifle conservative ideas. The meeting would address “a growing concern that these companies may be hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms,” the department said in its initial announcement.

Twitter “SHADOW BANNING” prominent Republicans. Not good. We will look into this discriminatory and illegal practice at once! Many complaints.

But political bias received little attention at the meeting, which lasted a little over an hour at the Department of Justice in Washington on Tuesday. “The discussion centered on ways the Department and state governments can most effectively safeguard consumers using online digital platforms,” read a Justice Department summary of the meeting. “The discussion principally focused on consumer protection and data privacy issues, and the bipartisan group of attendees sought to identify areas of consensus.”

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, reviewing notes he took in the meeting, said Attorney General Jeff Sessions “talked specifically about political bias that the Justice Department is concerned about” in his remarks as well as social media companies’ economic power and their potential to violate users’ privacy. But while the state attorneys general in general agreed that economic power and privacy concerns were issues to pursue, “at least a few others strongly disagree that the government — the Justice Department — should be attempting to stifle political speech in any way whatsoever,” he said. “I don’t think the state Republican attorneys general think that’s an appropriate direction to go, but [Attorney] General Sessions did bring the conversation back to that several different times,” Frosh said. The 13 states represented — Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington, as well as Washington, DC — joined top Justice Department staff, including Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images California Attorney General Xavier Becerra