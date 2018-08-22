Iran’s Running A Russia-Style Troll Factory Operation, Researchers Say

An Iranian woman walks past a mural depicting the Statue of Liberty with a dead face, painted on the wall of the former US embassy in the capital Tehran on August 7.

Taking an apparent cue from Russia, Iran has developed a fake news influence operation to push its agenda around the world, researchers said Tuesday.

The operation, discovered by US cybersecurity firm FireEye, is nearly identical to tactics used for years by Russia’s infamous “troll factory,” the Internet Research Agency, 13 members and affiliates of which were indicted in April as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference. It consists of Iranian-run fake American personas, which exist across multiple social media profiles. The accounts link to misleading news sites and espouse political views in line with the government of Iran.

FireEye’s research, which it shared with BuzzFeed News, led Facebook and Twitter to suspend hundreds of accounts Tuesday for "coordinated, inauthentic behavior" associated with both Iranian and Russian influence operations.

“It really demonstrates it’s not just Russia that engages in this activity,” said Lee Foster, who manages FireEye’s Information Operations Intelligence division. “It indicates that other actors may perceive this activity as a fruitful way to pursue political or ideological goals.”

Unlike the Russian actors, whose operations took on a range of political ideologies but found much of their success mimicking beliefs and groups associated with the American right, the Iranians' US influence campaigns mostly imitated liberals. Using accounts indicating progressive preferences, like an affinity for US Senator Bernie Sanders, they pushed messages that were critical of Israel, President Donald Trump, and Saudi Arabia, Iran’s chief regional rival.

Many of the Iranian attempts FireEye identified were sloppy, and it’s not clear the extent to which any of them were successful in catching Americans’ attention. A search through the history of many of the Iranian-affiliated accounts showed that they were originally registered with Iranian phone numbers and used to push pro-Iranian government hashtags and celebrate national holidays, before they changed names and began claiming to be American. In many cases, a suspected account would claim to be from the US, but would have strikingly bad English.