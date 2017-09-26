It could be costly. The last known time that Iranian hackers significantly damaged an American target, in 2014, it cost American gambling mogul Sheldon Adelson millions.

Then the cyberwar, never announced, stopped. Now, as President Donald Trump threatens to walk away from the Iran nuclear deal — and unspoken cyber truce — there are fears the war might reignite.

For years, government hackers in Iran and the US went after one another with a vengeance. The US destroyed nuclear centrifuges, the Iranians threatened dams, and bled tens of millions of dollars from private institutions caught in the crossfire.

Adelson, a friend of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a major Republican donor, had been highly critical of the Obama administration's attempts to negotiate an end to Iran's nuclear weapons program. Then, on Oct. 22, 2013, at Yeshiva University in New York City, he went a step further, suggesting that instead of talking, the US should bomb the Iranian desert. If that wasn't enough to bring the Iranians to heel, he said, then the US should nuke Iran's capital.

“The next one is in the middle of Tehran,” Adelson said. “So, we mean business. You want to be wiped out? Go ahead and take a tough position and continue with your nuclear development.”

The Iranians fired back, but quietly. Within a month, Iranian hackers were probing the systems of Adelson's Las Vegas Sands casino, and by Feb. 9, 2014, they'd acquired the login credentials of a senior computer systems engineer. The next day, thousands of computers on Sands networks were wiped clean of files.

The hackers were straightforward about why, defacing one Sands site with a photo of Adelson with Netanyahu and placing a warning on another: “Encouraging the use of Weapons of Mass Destruction, UNDER ANY CONDITION, is a Crime.”

Simply recovering data and fixing and replacing equipment cost an estimated $40 million, according to a Bloomberg investigation of the hack.

It was a classic Iranian approach to cyberwar. First, it featured Iran's preference for “wipers” — malware that deletes files en masse after infecting computers. It also was retaliation for a perceived offense. Adelson had cavalierly talked about Iranian nuclear annihilation. So Iran hit him in the wallet and made it clear why.

“They put great emphasis on tit-for-tat, measure-for-measure type of action,” Michael Eisenstadt, director of the Washington Institute's Military and Security Studies Program and an expert on Iran, told BuzzFeed News.

“From their point of view, justice is poetic, and when they’re responding, they’re responding in a way that makes the connection to the initial challenge or provocation from their point of view,” he said. “There’s a lot of logic in connecting it to perceived provocations.”

Since the attack on the Sands, however, there have been no known major destructive attacks by Iranian hackers against an American target. That’s not to say Iranian hackers haven't conducted cyber espionage against the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, or that those countries haven’t responded in kind. But it's been nothing like the years that preceded the Sands attack.

Famously, the US, in conjunction with Israel, eager to hamper Iranian development of nuclear weapons, developed one of the most destructive cyberattacks ever revealed, the Stuxnet worm, and deployed it in 2008. For two years before it was discovered, it caused an estimated 1,000 Iranian centrifuges to malfunction and destroy themselves, setting back Iranian nuclear research by a year or more. Then the US imposed additional sanctions against Iran in 2010 and 2011.

In return, Iranian hackers began a series of distributed denial of service (DDoS) campaigns — relatively unsophisticated attacks that overwhelm a network with traffic and knock it offline — against major US financial institutions, including Bank of America, Citigroup, and PNC. All told, 46 companies were hit between late 2011 and early 2013, causing tens of millions of dollars in damage.

Those finance-focused DDoS attacks are regarded as Iran again creating what it saw as a justified, in-kind retaliation, said Michael Daniel, who was the White House cybersecurity coordinator for the latter half of Obama’s presidency.

“The conclusion is the Iranians viewed denial of service attacks as completely proportional to the economic sanctions they were experiencing,” Daniel told BuzzFeed News. “From their point of view, they were retaliating against economic aggression against them."

It’s unclear to what extent it was inspired by Stuxnet, if at all, but in 2013 Iranian hackers also accessed the online control panels of a small dam in Rye, New York, that were left relatively unsecured.

“I don’t know necessarily that they were like, ‘we need to go after the dam in New York,’” said Adam Meyers, vice president of intelligence at cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which has tracked Iranian hacking for years.

“I think largely they were looking for targets of opportunity. If they can get into one of them, then they’ll call it a win and they’ll be able to use that to demonstrate to themselves and their leadership that they have the capability.”

The intrusion caused no damage — at the time, the dam controls were disconnected from the internet for maintenance — and the hackers didn't claim their attack for two years. But the threat that a hacker could damage US infrastructure, long a fear of federal officials, provoked the US in 2016 to employ its rarely used tactic of naming seven Iranians it deemed responsible and charging them with crimes, despite the unlikelihood of Iran ever extraditing them.