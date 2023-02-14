Heart-Shaped Pizzas Grow In Brooklyn

“We are all here because we want to be here,” Jack Polizzi of Tony’s Pizzeria in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, told BuzzFeed News. His parents, Anna and Anthony Polizzi, founded Tony’s in 1974 after they immigrated to the United States from Sicily. Jack helps run the business now with his two brothers, Sal and Anthony. “Everyone loves pizza. Even if you have bad pizza, it’s still good pizza,” adds Polizzi.

The Ti Amo pizza was created by Jack in 2008 when he was in college while working at his parents’ pizza spot. He wanted to do something special for Valentine’s Day and was inspired to make a sweet pie. Originally the Ti Amo pizza was circular, but as the holiday neared, Jack decided to make it heart-shaped. Jack, Sal, and Anthony are innovative in the kitchen and love listening to customers bring new ideas in for their pizzas. Out of their love for experimenting with pizza toppings, the Ti Amo was born.

Jose Mencho, manager of Maspeth Pizzeria, remarked how excited people get when they see their heart-shaped pizza. “The people love it — it’s something special for this time [of the year].” In addition to the cheese pizza, Maspeth Pizzeria, like Tony’s, offers many customized options, including chocolate, bananas, and of course, Nutella. Mencho adds, “We make everybody happy.”