See Rare Behind-The-Scenes Photos From “Titanic”

Take a peek into what went into making the legendary film that was released 25 years ago.

By
Kenneth Bachor
by Kenneth Bachor

BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

James Cameron directing Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet on the set of Titanic during the famous &quot;I&#x27;m flying&quot; scene
20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures

From left: James Cameron, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kate Winslet on the set of Titanic

Twenty-five years ago today, the film Titanic premiered in the US, quickly taking the world by storm with its fictional retelling of the luxury liner’s tragedy. At the time, it was the most expensive movie ever made, with a $200 million budget, and the first film ever to bring in over $1 billion, eventually grossing just over $2 billion. Titanic director James Cameron eventually dethroned himself with his film Avatar in 2010, which went on to gross roughly $2.8 billion. Along with catapulting Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet into superstardom, Titanic would also go on to win an impressive 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Besides its financial success and Oscar merits, Titanic was historic from a production standpoint. Known for his love of grand special effects in his films like Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Cameron wanted to make his audience feel like they were onboard the Titanic after it struck an iceberg. To do this, the crew constructed a full-scale model of the ship, added digital effects, and even built a hinged poop deck that could quickly elevate from 0 to 90 degrees, mimicking the stern rising while it sank.

The film’s production also included a 17-million-gallon water tank that was used for scenes showing sinking interiors. After Titanic’s release, reports came out that Winslet thought she’d drown filming the water scenes.

Cameron on set in the water directing Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet on a floatation device
20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures

From left: Cameron, DiCaprio, and Winslet on the set of Titanic

Known for being an on-set perfectionist with high demands for cast and crew, Cameron recently spoke with Radio Times to promote his new film Avatar: The Way of Water, which reunited him with Winslet. Reflecting on Titanic, the director said, “I think Kate came out of Titanic a bit traumatized by the scale of the production and her responsibility within it.”

Winslet spoke about the pressure Cameron faced, recently telling the Times: “In those days there was no space for him to say, ‘It might not work.’ He had to make it work. There were all those conversations about this huge film, Titanic. I can’t imagine the pressure. As we get older we learn how to say, ‘I made a mistake.’ We all get better at that, don’t we?”

A model replica sinking Titanic ship on set that was used for the film
20th Century Fox / Paramount / Digital Domain / Kobal / Shutterstock

The replica of the sinking ship that was used during the filming of Titanic

Amodel replica sinking Titanic ship that&#x27;s completely vertical
20th Century Fox / Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock

Part of the sinking ship set for Titanic

20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures

Cameron and crew on the set of Titanic

Cameron and DiCaprio reviewing footage, while DiCaprio is in a tux
20th Century Fox / Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock

Cameron (left) and DiCaprio on the set of Titanic

Cameron and Winslet are talking in the water, surrounded by crew
20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures

Cameron speaks with Winslet while filming one of Titanic's ocean scenes

20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures

Floating debris on the set of Titanic

DiCaprio and Winslet with their arms outstretched on the edge of the ship during the famous &quot;I&#x27;m flying&quot; scene
20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures

DiCaprio and Winslet filming Titanic 

Cameron instructing Winslet and DiCaprio during the ballroom scene
20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures

From left: Winslet, DiCaprio, and Cameron during the filming of Titanic

Winslet and DiCaprio struggling in water during a flooding scene
20th Century Fox / Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock

Winslet and DiCaprio on set for Titanic

Cameron looks into a camera pointed downward at DiCaprio
20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures

Cameron films DiCaprio for Titanic.

Cameron in the water while directing in the flooded ballroom
20th Century Fox / Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock

Cameron on the set for Titanic

Winslet, DiCaprio, and Cameron in warm coats
20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures

From left: Winslet, DiCaprio, and Cameron on the Titanic set

Cameron holding a camera surrounded by many crew members on the set
20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures

Cameron surrounded by cast and crew members, filming a scene for Titanic

20th Century Fox / Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock

Cameron and the crew on the Titanic set

Merie W. Wallace / 20th Century Fox / Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock

Cameron directs DiCaprio and Winslet during a scene for Titanic

Cameron holding a large camera with crew in water during a flooding scene
20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures

Cameron (left) filming Titanic

20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures

Cameron and crew on the set of Titanic

DiCaprio and Cameron sitting on a sofa looking at a book
20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures

Cameron directs DiCaprio on the set of Titanic