Uncovering The Effects Of The Indian Relocation Act Of 1956

By the 1950s, reservations were seen by the US government as too expensive and The Indian Relocation Act of 1956 (also known as Public Law 959) was passed. The law attempted to move Native Americans to cities, but many struggled to adjust to this new life and faced hardships including discrimination and unemployment. BuzzFeed News spoke with Hunkpapa Lakota artist Danielle SeeWalker and Italian photographer Carlotta Cardana, co-founders of The Red Road Project, an organization who documents Native American stories and history through words and visuals, about the effects of The Indian Relocation Act of 1956.

How did your involvement with this project start?

Danielle SeeWalker: We’ve been working on The Red Road Project since 2013 and it began as two friends chatting over a glass of wine, which led to deeper conversation about Native Americans being represented poorly in the media. Since that time, we have covered many topics and have done a lot of field work in many various Native American communities from reservations to urban areas and everywhere in between. Now, we are focusing on the Indian Relocation Program as another sub-topic of the overall project. We wanted to highlight some root causes and uncover the buried histories that brought so many Native American people to urban areas. Many people don’t realize that over 70% of American Indian people today live off the reservation.

Carlotta Cardana: Danielle and I have been friends since high school and we always wanted to collaborate on a project at some point. The idea for the project came from seeing the contrast between how Natives are portrayed in the media and what’s going on in those communities. There are certainly issues and problems, but there are also a lot of wonderful things happening and it’s important to highlight those too. I also realized that much of what I thought I knew about Native Americans came from misleading history classes and Hollywood movies, so it was also a learning opportunity for me.

Can you tell me a little bit of the backstory behind the Indian Relocation Act and the images that you took for this series?