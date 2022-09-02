The COVID-19 pandemic has most definitely led to the rise of pickleball in 2022. “Firsthand experience, August 2020 is when we went out and purchased our four pickleball paddles from a Modell’s that was going out of business,” said Eric Ho, who cofounded NYC Pickleball with his wife, Ray Xiong. “That really saved us in terms of finding an outdoor activity that we could pick up quickly and play together.”

Over the past couple of years, websites like NYC Pickleball have popped up as a useful guide for pickleball lovers, with information including where people can play and what gear to buy.