Photos Show Americans Taking To The Street To Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

Following the Supreme Court’s Friday ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, many thousands of abortion rights protesters took to the streets outside the nation's top court in Washington, DC, and in several cities from New York City’s Washington Square Park to state capitals, including Austin and Phoenix, to speak out against the decision that overruled decades of precedent protecting abortion rights in the US. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez showed her support by joining marchers in New York City, along with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren addressed a crowd in front of the Massachusetts State House in Boston. Warren stated “Roe is dead, but the Supreme Court extremists do not get the last word, we are here because we will make Roe alive again.”

Here’s what the United States looked like on Friday night:

