Photos Show Americans Taking To The Street To Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

From New York to Los Angeles, protesters voiced their anger at the Supreme Court's decision to rollback nearly 50 years of precedent protecting people's abortion rights.

Following the Supreme Court’s Friday ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, many thousands of abortion rights protesters took to the streets outside the nation's top court in Washington, DC, and in several cities from New York City’s Washington Square Park to state capitals, including Austin and Phoenix, to speak out against the decision that overruled decades of precedent protecting abortion rights in the US. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez showed her support by joining marchers in New York City, along with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren addressed a crowd in front of the Massachusetts State House in Boston. Warren stated “Roe is dead, but the Supreme Court extremists do not get the last word, we are here because we will make Roe alive again.”

Here’s what the United States looked like on Friday night:

New York City

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

People march as they protest the Supreme Courts 6-3 decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on June 24, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

A person takes a photo of their sign as they join people gathering to protest in Washington Square Park.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Protesters gather in Union Square

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Left: New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks in Union Square; Right: Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends a demonstration

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An aerial view of people gathered at Washington Square Park to protest against the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case on June 24, 2022.

Atlanta

Ben Gray / AP

People gather in downtown Atlanta on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Boston

Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images

Senator Elizabeth Warren addresses the public during a rally to protest the US Supreme Courts overturning of Roe Vs. Wade at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, Massachusetts on June 24, 2022.

Washington DC

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Abortion-rights activists Carrie McDonald (left) and Soraya Bata react to the Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Protesters gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Courthouse in response to the Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images

Abortion rights activists rally outside of the US Supreme Court after the overturning of Roe V. Wade, in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2022.

Texas

Eric Gay / AP

Demonstrators march and gather near the Texas state capitol following the Supreme Court’s decision on June 24, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Eric Gay / AP

A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest in front of the Texas state capitol

Eric Gay / AP

Demonstrators march and gather near the Texas state capitol in Austin, Texas.

Philadelphia

Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Demonstrators gather outside of Philadelphia’s City Hall to protest the Supreme Court decision.

Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Demonstrators gather outside of Philadelphia’s City Hall.

Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Demonstrators gather in center city Philadelphia.

Phoenix, Arizona

Ross D. Franklin / AP

Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe V. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix.

Los Angeles

Jae C. Hong / AP

A group of young women listen to a speech during a protest outside a federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Friday, June 24, 2022.

David Mcnew / Getty Images

Protesters march onto the 110 Freeway as they denounce todays US Supreme Court decision overturning Roe V. Wade on June 24, 2022 in downtown Los Angeles.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

A sign attached to a bycicle reads “I Woke Up Today With Less Rights Than I Went To Sleep With.”

David Mcnew / Getty Images

Protesters march northbound on the 110 Freeway to denounce the Supreme Court’s decision.

David Mcnew / Getty Images

Protesters march in Los Angeles, California.


